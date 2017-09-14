New Professor Leads Ethics Initiative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Assistant Professor of Philosophy Amy McKiernan is heading a brand-program where she is working to both teach and improve the ethical climate on campus.

The Applied Ethics Initiative will start this semester as a two-part approach; one part focused on ethics across the campus, and the second on integrating ethics across the curriculum.

With partnership from interested professors, McKiernan hopes to individually develop and adapt an ethics-focused curriculum to classes across the disciplines. This way, students will not only encounter ethical issues and reasoning within the bounds of a philosophy class, but rather have ethics be accessible and applicable to their field of study.

“We now have an institutional commitment to embedding ethical reasoning and decision making in both our classes and in our student activities,” McKiernan explained.

Ethics across campus will also reveal itself in various forms, the main one being a partnership with Student Life. Ethics workshops will also appear in student leadership retreats. This part of the program has already begun during orientation week, where they discussed both theoretical and potentially real ethical dilemmas.

Winnie Le ’19, who was present at orientation as a first-year mentor, thought the ethics discussion was especially insightful.

“It’s called the Common Experience in which FYG mentor facilitated a discussion on two famous thought experiments: the trolley problem and the Heinz dilemma,” she recalled. “I think it was incredibly helpful in that the issue of ethics is started to be noticed and discussed in-depth. Plus, through thorough discussions, I got to see different thoughts, perspectives and characteristics of my mentees that I would not see otherwise.”

“I think too often, ethics only comes up when there’s something wrong. So, you encounter an ethical issue, and then you think ‘What should I do?’ And we really haven’t prepared ourselves to react in that moment,” McKiernan observed. “I think one of the most important parts to me about the initiative is that ethics is a practice. It’s something that, just like a sport, or playing an instrument or learning a language, we have to practice every day.”

With her goal of the continuous preparation and practice of everyday ethics in mind, McKiernan hopes to cultivate a sense of ethical consciousness and accountability on the Dickinson campus. She hopes that student involvement will lead to meaningful relationships, critical thinking, self-assessment, growth as a community and a broader understanding of civic engagement within our student body.

McKiernan is a new professor to the school. She received her Ph.D. in philosophy from Vanderbilt University, where she focused on ethics and feminist philosophy.

Those interested in working with McKiernan to integrate ethics into a student club or organization, can contact her at [email protected]