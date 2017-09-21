Changes in PEAC Do Not Alter Mission, Services Offered to Students

Despite major changes in the Prevention, Education and Advocacy Center (PEAC) and Title IX operations and leadership, Dickinson students can expect access to the same services that have been available in the past.

These changes in leadership and operations include the departure of Kelly Wilt, who has served as the PEAC Director since 2014, as well as assistant Title IX director. These responsibilities were shared with Dean and Vice President of Student Life Joyce Bylander, who will continue as interim director along with Dean and Director of LGBTQ Services Erica Lawrence, who will assist with students’ needs.

PEAC has served as an advocate for students affected by sexual assault, a resource for information about healthy sex and relationships, as an option for reporting sexual assault, and has organized programming throughout each year, including the annual Take Back the Night event. Dorothy Andrews, who served from 2012-2014 as Violence Prevention Coordinator and has over 20 years of experience in violence prevention work, will be returning to assist with PEAC operations. The YWCA, Domestic Violence Services and Andrews will be working together to continue the PEAC peer education program this semester.

Of her decision to return, Andrews said, “Dean Bylander and I have pieced together a plan where we believe the needs of the campus will be met in the interim until a new coordinator can be hired. I will help to supervise the work of the peer educators. I will offer trainings on campus to various groups, I will organize Take Back the Night and the Teach In that precedes it and I will be available for consultation on any issues that arise during the school year.” She also plans to re-instate the Healthy Masculinity Committee and bring a speaker to campus in the spring.

The announcement of Wilt’s departure leaves the position of Title IX director open until a search can be held. Two weeks ago, Bylander released a letter to the Dickinson community informing them of the changes and what to expect this year, including the college’s plans in light of Education Secretary Betsey Devos’ recent announcements.

Bylander served as Title IX director from 2011 to 2015. During that time, she also served as Special Assistant to the President for Institutional and Diversity Initiatives and transitioned to Dean of Student Life. She maintained her Title IX position until Donna Greco was hired to take over that position.

Greco served during the 2015-16 year, and of her exit, Bylander said, “she chose to return to a position that focused on policy, rather than practice, in the field of sexual violence.” After Greco vacated the position, Bylander resumed as Director with Wilt as Assistant Director.

The college then conducted a search in the fall of 2016, and after visits from several candidates who were evaluated by a committee of employees and students, the most qualified and popular candidate was chosen. However, one week before the spring 2017 semester started, she informed the college she would be staying at her institution. Pennsylvania is an “at will” state, and so Dickinson cannot require employees to sign contracts. As a result, employment is an extended offer to continue in each roles each year, granting employees the ability to leave at any time.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, Education Secretary Betsy Devos announced she intends to review directives issued by the Obama administration regarding Title IX investigations. Devos said that the “Dear colleague” letter of 2011 and other directives urging stronger investigation of college sexual assault cases and decisions made based on a “preponderance of evidence.” Devos has opened current policy up for a comment period to be followed by Department of Education guidance.

Carlisle YWCA advocate Dana Hippensteel said that they will be submitting comments and said that, “We hope that this guidance will remain in place at the federal level, but also know that Dickinson will continue to hold students’ health and well-being at the helm of their decision-making processes.”

Bylander said that she believes a repeal of national policy is unlikely and Dickinson will continue its current policy. She also said that President Ensign will be reconvening the Presidential Working Group on Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault and Title IX, which has convened twice since 2011. More information about this committee will be available when Department of Education guidance is released.

During her time as PEAC director, Wilt said, “The center has consistently grown its peer education team over the last few years, empowering and providing advanced education to students [peer educators] who wish to engage in prevention, education and awareness work with their peers. We know that prevention begins with each of us, and that students are more likely to engage in conversations about sex and relationships and boundaries and respect with their peers as opposed to administrators. Supporting the growth of the peer education team has helped to grow the capacity of the campus community to engage in critical dialogue on these topics.”

That peer education program will continue in Wilt’s absence under guidance from YWCA advocates who have supported it in the past. Advocates Hippensteel and Laura Masgalas have traditionally interacted with students through the 24/7 Dickinson Advocacy Hotline staffed by Sexual Assault/Rape Crisis Services (SA/RCS), which provides confidential support and information about students’ options, which would often lead them to Wilt. If a student decided to meet with Wilt first, an advocate would always be present if the student wanted a confidential person to speak with, and counselors were always available throughout the misconduct process if a student chose to pursue it. Counselors were also present at peer education sessions and other on campus events if a student needed support.

Of their role moving forward, Hippensteel said she and Masgalas are going to continue all of the things that were listed above, “but have more of an active role in extended orientation and will serve as advisors to the PEAC Peer Educators. We are also trying to implement some creative ways to support students, and will be starting a trauma yoga group on campus this fall semester.”

This fall, Wilt made the decision to transition from her role as director and move toward working with nonprofits and consulting as well as writing for some anti-sexual assault publications. During her time as director, student utilization of on-campus resources has increased by 500 percent, and programming engagement has increased as well. Wilt says also that though she made significant progress, “Education on violence prevention for first-year students isn’t enough. It’s a great place to start the conversation…We need more acknowledgement that problematic gender norms create an environment that supports culture where coercive sex is normalized.”

On her decision to leave her position, Wilt said, “During my three years at Dickinson, I tried my hardest to be an advocate for students’ needs and to build strong systems of support. The relationships I built during this time were unlike anything I could have imagined and will likely be what I miss the most. I decided to transition when I realized that I needed to honor the parts of me that know there are many ways to do this work. I found myself ready for the opportunity to see some dreams to fruition.”

Lawrence said of her new role, “Kelly and I worked in close proximity and, over the years, became very close friends. She has taught me a lot about her work and, prior to her departure, was able to sit down and provide even more insight and guidance. I want students to know that I am here for them and care deeply about this community.”

Students looking for more information should refer to the letter released by Dean Bylander available on the Dickinson website. The confidential resources available are the Dickinson Advocacy Hotline 24/7 at (717) 831-8850, YWCA Rape Crisis Services 888) 727-2877, and Domestic Violence Services (800) 852-2102. Other non-confidential on-campus resources include the PEAC office, Dean Lawrence, Dean Bylander, and the Wellness Center. There is also an online reporting form available through the PEAC “Reporting and Incedent” page, which will alert the Title IX office to coordinate with the affected parties to provide counseling and support any further action if desired.