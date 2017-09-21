Residency, Master Classes Feature Cleveland Orchestra Brass Members

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A second trumpeter to the Cleveland Orchestra stated that he would love to work at a graduate school to have the chance to work with Dickinson trumpet players during a master class held by the music department this past weekend.

Jack Sutte came to Dickinson with the Factory Seconds Brass Trio from Cleveland to take part in the Music Department’s first residency program of the semester.

The residency program was initiated by Professor of Music Robert Pound and Contributing Faculty in Music for Trumpet Jeff Wohlbach, both of whom knew Sutte from school.

“We were in the same trumpet studio at [The] Julliard [School] together. We knew each other… and [then Sutte] became very good friends with Professor Pound,” explained Wohlback. “When I joined the faculty here at Dickinson, Professor Pound and I talked about maybe bringing Jack in with his current project… the Factory Seconds Brass Trio.”

Sutte came with the two other players of the Factory Seconds Bras Trio; Jesse McCormick, on horn, and Richard Stout, on trombone. The three members all occupy a Second Chair position in their respective section with The Cleveland Orchestra and all are faculty members at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory.

On the first day of the residency, Saturday, Sept. 16, the trio held two master classes, one for trumpet with Sutte and a joint class for euphonium and the French horn with Stout and McCormick.

According to music major and trumpet player Morgan Bates ’18, a master class is “a publicized lesson,” where a professional in the field critiques an artist’s performance in front of an audience. While Bates performed for the majority of Sutte’s class, Carlisle High School student Miranda Lape also got a chance to play.

When asked about the master class, Sutte stated; “It’s pleasure to be back on campus and to work with the students. Morgan played absolutely beautiful, creative music [with a] beautiful tone…I wish I worked at a graduate school and had the opportunity to work with her!”

Kira Ousey ’21 worked on her euphonium skills with the rest of the trio, along with French horn player Hank Jirousek ’21, during a separate master class on Saturday.

“It was the first master class I have ever participated in, so I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect,” explain Ousey. “[McCormick] and [Stout] were very encouraging of my sound. They mentioned things that I had just recently started working on, such as using better air support and connecting my notes.”

The residence program’s last Dickinson event was a concert held in Rubendall Recital Hall, on Sunday, Sept. 17. The concert included pieces from earlier composers, such as Giovanni da Firenze, and more contemporary pieces as well, such as a piece written by Dickinson’s Professor Pound.

Sam Phelps ’19 appreciated the wide range of scores that were included in the concert.

“I was not only impressed by Factory Seconds Brass’ musicianship and sensitivity, but also the breadth of their program which balanced widely varying musical styles and time periods,” he said. “Their inclusion of The stillness of killing (written by Dickinson’s own Robert Pound) was a highlight for me due to both the clarity of the performance and the drama of the composition.”

Peter Kohart ’21 also appreciated how the three different instruments complimented each other during the performance.

“The concert was fantastic! It is amazing the full sound and harmony that is created by only three instruments. Every musician had a very unique part, and it came together very beautifully,” he observed.

Following the program, the trio held a master class for the Carlisle High School, on Monday, Sept 18.

According to Amy Wlodarski, chair of the music department, the department’s residency programs will continue with many celebrated individuals this year.

“We are particularly excited about the residency for DIVA, which is an all-women jazz ensemble that was featured prominently in the documentary Girls in the Band,” she explained.

When asked about the attendance of the events, Wohlback stated:

“I think if people would take a chance on coming, they would probably dig it. A lot. You just have to be there to experience what it’s like,” he stated. “The written word doesn’t really explain what it is until you come.”