Poet Brings Comedy and Heartache to Campus

Kyla Lacey, a spoken word poet, performed six poems about pertinent social issues relating to her own personal encounters in a MOB event.

The event took place Friday, Sept. 22 and drew an audience of approximately 50 students.

According to her biography on the Bass-Schuler Entertainment website, “[Lacey has] won and been nominated for numerous awards including APCA’s Poet of the Year and Campus Activities Magazine’s Best Female Artist and was also a finalist in the largest regional poetry slam in the country in 2012.”

The topics of the poems presented last Friday dealt with unsuccessful relationships, estranged friendships and experiences with racial stereotypes.

She opened the show with a poem titled “Equation of Relationships,” about the trials of a failing romance, in which she used many mathematical references to kick off the evening. Other poems she performed included ones such as “White Privilege” and “The Breakup.”

Her six poems were interjected with an explanation of the inspiration and real-life background to her pieces, as well as exchanges between herself and the audience. Lacey used comedic commentary to transition between poems and engage the audience.

Lacey also encouraged an interactive experience through audience participation during her performances, either by snapping or through shouts of agreement.

“I’m always appreciative of an audience that is engaging and intelligent,” Lacey said about her experience performing at Dickinson.

After the event, she opened the floor to a question period, where students asked her about her background and life travelling as a spoken word poet, her writing process, and also commented on how much they enjoyed the performance.

Samuel Banuelos ’19, co-special events chair of MOB stated, “I was the one doing this event with Jordan Smith ’18 [co-special events chair of MOB], I thought that it went pretty well… I think that people really enjoyed it, just the fact that she was able to relate to them on a personal level.”

Lacey has travelled and performed at over 200 colleges in nearly 20 states. She continues to follow her love for writing and performing her poems at venues across the country.