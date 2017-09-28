Remembering Barbara Diduk

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diduk, professor emerita of art & art history, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23. Information regarding services in Ohio and on Dickinson’s campus will be communicated to the community shortly.

“Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to know Barb. I am quickly learning though that she was a very vibrant person and an important and engaged member of our Dickinson family. My heart goes out to her family and to those in our community who knew her as a beloved faculty member, colleague and friend.”

– President Margee Ensign