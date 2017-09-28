Remembering Barbara Diduk
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Diduk, professor emerita of art & art history, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23. Information regarding services in Ohio and on Dickinson’s campus will be communicated to the community shortly.
“Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to know Barb. I am quickly learning though that she was a very vibrant person and an important and engaged member of our Dickinson family. My heart goes out to her family and to those in our community who knew her as a beloved faculty member, colleague and friend.”
– President Margee Ensign
Leave a Comment
The Dickinsonian strives to provide a forum for lively and respectful discussion among members of the Dickinson College community. We reserve the right to remove any comments that we do not adhere to our community standards.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.