Remembering Barbara Diduk

September 28, 2017
Diduk, professor emerita of art & art history, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 23. Information regarding services in Ohio and on Dickinson’s campus will be communicated to the community shortly.

Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to know Barb. I am quickly learning though that she was a very vibrant person and an important and engaged member of our Dickinson family. My heart goes out to her family and to those in our community who knew her as a beloved faculty member, colleague and friend.”

President Margee Ensign

Remembering Barbara Diduk