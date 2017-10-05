Exclusive Interview with Former NFL Player

The Dickinsonian sat down with former NFL player and morning host of the NFL Channel on Sirius XM, Ross Tucker, to discuss Colin Kaepernick, kneeling during the national anthem, and the role of the president in issues of social justice and sports. Tucker returned to campus after training at Dickinson with the Washington Redskins from 2001 to 2002. The interview is below.

TD: Why do you think the Kaepernick issue has become so controversial lately?

RT: I think any time people believe that either the country is being disrespected and/or someone is being wronged for doing something that is completely within their rights, people are going to get upset about it. So, I think there are legitimate reasons for people on both sides of the issue to get upset. I don’t understand why more people can’t understand both sides. I understand people who believe that if you don’t stand up for national anthems, that’s disrespectful but I also think we should respect that Kaepernick or any other player absolutely has the right to do something like that.

TD: What is it about sports that you think helps emphasize Kaepernick’s message about racial injustice?

RT: I think it’s a combination of the NFL being so popular and so powerful and then this is the first I can remember in a long time where someone brought a social issue right in people’s faces at a sporting event. And I think that that makes a lot of people uncomfortable and disappoints people. I think right or wrong, people, when they watch sports, it’s almost like going to a movie or watching a TV show, [you] don’t want to have any sort of negativity or social issue thrown in [your] face. You wouldn’t want to go to a movie and right before the movie they bring up a very serious topic that people disagree with…But I also don’t think its Kaepernick or any players’ job to worry about people’s entertainment value being diminished when they have a real social cause that they think is really important and [especially when] they’re trying to do something about [that issue].

TD: Do you think a president, as the head of state, has the right to give his personal insight and opinion on such a divisive issue?

RT: I guess he has the right to do whatever he wants as the president. I lost track of trying to figure out if he says things just to say things or if he has a[n actual] strategy. I really don’t know, I mean it seems like it works. I think maybe he was just playing with the crowd in Alabama, at least I thought that originally, but he has been tweeting about it for days now. And maybe it’s to get the attention off of the healthcare stuff, I really don’t know.

TD: How do the message and situation change when such an issue becomes politicized, especially when, as we saw recently, a President gets involved?

RT: It strangely feels like it brought the players and coaches and owners together. You know it’s weird because everybody talks about how divisive President Trump’s comments were but in a bizarre way, it was also unifying for the NFL and the players. And I don’t think that was Trump’s intention but everybody I think is unified among the players and coaches… Even the guys that would never do anything than stand for the national anthem, they are defending their teammates’ rights to do so!

TD: Being an NFL player is a profession, similar to being a secretary or a teacher. To what extent do you think football players have the right to protest on the job?

RT: I think about that sometimes too and I think about…Kaepernick not being hired by anybody. I think you know, he did something that he knew would upset a lot of people. He knew that and he knew what he was getting into. And I give him credit for doing it anyway and I give him credit for caring so much about a cause that [he] knew would affect his career and his marketability and whatever. But it also seems a little bit disingenuous, if I want to give him credit for that, I can’t then give him that much sympathy for some of the people who were turned off and didn’t want to hire him. If you do something that you know is going to turn people off, I don’t think that you can get upset if some of those people that you turned off choose not to hire you for their jobs.

TD: How long do you think this issue is going to go on for? How long can kneeling before games stay effective?

RT: I don’t think it’s going to go on for that much longer. I think there is going to be some sort of solution in the next couple of weeks.