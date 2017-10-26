Penn State Professor Warns U.S. Schools Still Segregated

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dr. Erica Frankenberg stated that the United States continues to suffer from “de facto segregation” in schools, despite the illegality of government-mandated segregation.

Frankenberg, a professor of education at Penn State, spoke Tuesday, Oct. 24 on contemporary school segregation, and why it remains an issue to this day.

To begin, Frankenberg explained the difference between legally-enforced school segregation, and the system of “de facto segregation” which exists today. Frankenberg defined de facto segregation as segregation that occurs “not as a result of overt laws, but because of other factors.” Even though government-mandated segregation was ended by the Supreme court in 1954, for the most part white and minority students in America still attend very different schools. As a result, many Black and Hispanic students are resigned to schools with “fewer educational resources,” and lower educational outcomes.”

Dr. Frankenberg detailed the ways in which “overlapping economic and racial factors” contribute to de facto segregation. Things like real estate practices, zoning policies and transportation infrastructure all enforce the racial divide in America’s school districts. The wage gap further prevents desegregation as well.

Frankenberg referenced statistics for public schools in Pennsylvania, where “the number of 90-100 percent minority schools have doubled in the last two decades.”

This segregation exists at all levels of education, and Frankenberg describes it as “a really concerning pattern when we look from our youngest kids, all the way to 12th grade.”

The lecture was mostly attended by Dickinson students with an audience of around one hundred and twenty students.

Frankenberg spoke for around an hour, then answered questions from the audience. She also used a power point display with informative graphs and statistics.

Members of the audience seemed to share Dr. Frankenberg’s enthusiasm for desegregation and felt inspired to challenge the causes of de facto segregation.

“The speaker did an amazing job of highlighting the issues with segregation in public schools,” said Kevin Ssonko ’20. “I felt challenged to do more to challenge the system that creates such separation in our school system in order to build a better society.”

Sam Weisman ’18 appreciated the way Frankenberg “followed the history of segregation through supreme court decisions, discriminatory housing policies, and school districting. She broke down contrasts between segregation in laws and de facto segregation through behavior to reveal some of the underlying policies which preserve segregation today.” He also mentioned that “In a question and answer session, the audience dived deeper into the roles of parents, school boards, and teachers in modern segregation.”

One of these questions came from Rachel Prince ’21, who asked “how do you incentivize trust between students and [their] teachers?”

Frankenberg ended her lecture on a hopeful note, referencing efforts made by the supreme court to desegregate schools. She also spoke of the increased awareness and discussion over segregation in recent years. As Frankenberg put it, “Perhaps a generation from now, Dickinson students will be hearing a different kind of talk.”