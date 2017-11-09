Club Hockey Team Suspended After Series of Violations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Men’s Club Hockey team has been suspended from campus until May 2018. The members of the team are currently trying to initiate an appeal of this decision despite the lack of an appropriate process in Sports Club Council (SCC) sanctioning.

The team has been suspended after a series of paperwork violations as well as misconduct on another college’s campus, as reported by East Stroudsburg University (ESU). The team failed to complete the required travel forms, resulting in a yearlong probation followed by suspension due to an uncompleted injury report form.

Team captain and former Vice President of SCC Connor Liu ’18 said that after a game played at ESU, he was called into Associate Director of Fraternity Life and Experiential Leadership Education Sean Ryan’s office. “I didn’t know what it was about,” said Liu, “and they slide a letter over to me. It’s a letter from the trainer of ESU…and it was written directly to Sean Ryan…” The letter claimed that Dickinson players were drunk and vomiting into trash cans after arriving late to their scheduled game.

Liu responded to these accusations saying, “we were not drunk at that game. That is completely ridiculous.” He also explained that the team’s lateness was due to a glitch with Department of Public Safety (DPS) van reservations, forcing Liu to “scramble” and put together other travel plans for the team.

Liu says that Ryan agreed to disregard these allegations because it was “their word against ours.” This letter did, however, bring to Ryan’s attention that Liu had not turned in a travel form for this particular game, a requirement every time a club travels off campus.

Liu claims that last year’s president of the Club Hockey team only turned in “two or three” travel forms. “It wasn’t really an enforced thing,” explained Liu. “I assumed that travel forms were for things like cycling and rock climbing, for Outing Club. They don’t have scheduled games. I thought [travel forms] were just for those types of clubs because part of the thing that I had to do was send [Ryan] our [game] schedule and then I also had DPS van reservations, so they had all that information…Apparently, on top of all that, I’m supposed to send them a travel form about a week before we travel, which also applies for home games, which is at the same rink we practice at, but we don’t have to turn them in for our practices.”

Liu says that “it was a mistake, but it was an honest mistake.”

This travel form policy violation was then brought to a disciplinary committee formed by three to four randomly assigned sports club members, which resulted in the freezing of the club’s DPS van registrations until the committee decided upon a verdict. Liu maintains that Ryan agreed that the alcohol accusations would not be mentioned to this committee, however once the committee decided upon a “yearlong probation, 10% fine of our 06 account [the club’s non-college allocated funds] and a one game suspension,” Liu commented that he “was astounded” at the severity of the punishment. “[Ryan] mentioned alcohol at the meeting, said Liu. “I think [the fact] that they mentioned the alcohol had a big part in [the committee’s] decision process.”

At this point, Liu also chose to step down from his Vice President position in the SCC.

Then, at the hockey team’s game against York College at Twin Ponds East, one of the Dickinson players sustained a gash on his wrist from a skate and was sent to the hospital while the team finished the game. After arranging the necessary medical treatment for his teammate as well as arranging for the team’s assistant coach to pick the player up at the hospital, Liu met with DPS regarding the incident but failed to turn in the required injury report form within the designated 48 hours. “That,” Liu explained, “I just blanked on.” He continued to say that “this is just another excuse…but I[‘m] playing about 40 minutes a game. [I’m] exhausted.”

Liu then received an email from Ryan informing him that because of the failure to turn in said injury report form in conjunction with the team’s yearlong probation, club hockey would be suspended until May of 2018.

Liu emailed Ryan back, turned in the injury report immediately and then met with Bookkeeper of Student Senate Mary Silva, hockey’s club adviser, who directed Liu to try to appeal the decision, which Liu proceeded to do.

There is, however, “currently no appeal process associated with SCC sanctions,” according to Dean and Vice President of Student Life Joyce Bylander, a fact that she was “clear about” when speaking to Liu.

Bylander and Associate Vice President and Dean of Student Leadership and Campus Engagement Becky Hammell did agree to meet with Liu “at [his] request,” but claimed to have received information that Bylander described as “contradictory to some of the information we had received about the violations of the Club Hockey team.” As such, they decided to “gather some information about all of the allegations[,] violations and concerns that had been shared with [them]. That information will be shared with the Sports Club Council.”

Ryan, commented that “the reason [the hockey team is] suspended is due to a lot of liability and safety issues that have occurred with the team…they’re not being safe in how they operate as a team.”

Ryan attributes some of the blame to the College itself. “I always say it’s 50% the College’s fault,” he said, “because they allow [students] to live in this culture and this environment, because the person in my position [previously] never did anything about that culture, that atmosphere…but then 50% it’s [students’] fault because [they’re] adults and should know what’s right and what’s wrong.”

“The last thing I want to see is anyone a, get hurt; two, be suspended and not do what they want to do,” Ryan said. “I’m not in the business of getting people in trouble because, like I said, a, I don’t need that but then b, how am I preparing the students to enter the real world if I’m just baby-sitting them all the time.”

“That’s also my goal,” he continued, “working with these teams and these captains and presidents to make them better than what they were when they first started the position and have a different mindset that way.”

“At times, it may seem like the college is against people, but overall, at least from my office standpoint, I’m not against anyone,” Ryan maintained, but, he said, “this office and this administration is doing nothing but trying to help these teams and people grow up.”

Liu, however, feels that “this just seems extremely draconian and slightly cruel for admitted mistakes, but I didn’t kill anyone.”

Bylander also echoed Ryan’s sentiments saying that “[Hammell and I] both want students to have opportunities to be a part of a team and to engage in recreational activities that may have been part of their lives for a long time…Club Sports are an important part of the Dickinson community. We support students who want to participate in the many offerings provided through Rec Sports and we appreciate and support the work of the Sports Club Council in managing these activities and the expectations for participation.” She conditioned this position with the statement that “all activities that the college sponsors and supports must follow appropriate guidelines. Students don’t just represent themselves when they participate in club sports, they represent the college.”

“At this point,” continued Bylander, “nothing has changed about the sanctions imposed by the SCC. They will make the ultimate decision about whether to uphold their current sanctions or modify them.”

President of SCC Sarah Sloan ’18 declined to comment.