Car Crash Provokes Caution

In light of a recent car accident on West High Street, Dickinson’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) has warned students to be vigilant when crossing the roads, especially at night.

The warning came on Sunday, Nov. 5, after regular student foot traffic between Morgan Field and Britton Plaza was disrupted by a two-car accident.

Maire Laverdiere ’21 was crossing the street when the accident occurred but managed to back out when the first car was pushed into the crosswalk. She said that she had waved at the first car, which stopped before the crosswalk, and that the driver waved back, acknowledging that she was crossing. In an email about the incident, Laverdiere said that “This was my first time seeing a car get rear ended while I was crossing in front of them. The experience was slightly scary, but… I had time to get out of the way.”

Claire MacAulay ’20 and Liana Tabtiang ’20 both witnessed the green car, which had stopped at the crosswalk, be hit by another vehicle that did not break in time to stop. The collision then propelled the green car into the crosswalk.

The damage to the green car was described by MacAulay as a “pretty large dent.” She also remarked that “the trunk popped open” on the green car following the impact. After the accident, the two witnesses reported that the driver of the car that did not slow down in time got out to help the driver in the first car. An ambulance arrived to treat injuries resulting from the accident.

Dolores “Dee” Danser, Dickinson’s Chief of Public Safety, cautioned students in an email to “make sure any oncoming cars see you and stop before you begin to cross the street.” “Many times, drivers are not paying attention the way they should be, and I don’t cross,” she continued, “until I see them clearly slowing.”

When asked about statistics of accidents, she said that DPS does not maintain statistics for incidents on public roads. Danser also reminded students to be cognizant if they are wearing dark clothing at night, and for general awareness of traffic while crossing the street.

The Carlisle Police Department had no press release or notice about the incident posted on their website.