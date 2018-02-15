Record Attendance Rate at Inclusive Leadership Training

The Popel Shaw Center for Race and Ethnicity saw the highest number of student attendance to date at its annual Inclusive Leadership Training on Saturday, Feb. 10. The training was hosted to promote and educate student leaders on inclusive and diverse leadership methods within Dickinson’s campus groups.

Popel Shaw Center (PSC) Special Projects Coordinator Ashley Morefield ’18 said the increased turnout this semester demonstrated higher student interest, which showed that “there are some people who care.” She also said that a total of 37 students were in attendance for the one-day training, whereas before, when trainings were held on three days, approximately 60 students had shown up altogether. According to Vincent Stephens, director of PSC, positive feedback was exceptionally high, saying that “98 percent of…participants recommend it enthusiastically as a resource for other campus organization and departments.”

“I really think it was a huge success,” said Morefield. “It was really a diverse group of students, and I think that helped as well because there were a lot more connections made between groups,” she said.

The Inclusive Leadership Training events began in 2016 with an initiative by Stephens. He said that the purpose of the training is to provide “student leaders and employees an opportunity to learn concepts and techniques that they could integrate into their organizations to make their recruitment programming, and retention more inclusive.”

Morefield explained that the motive behind the day-long training is to get as many on-campus groups as possible involved in promoting inclusivity and diversity. “There are a lot of people with different backgrounds in this community who, I think, would like to be more engaged and involved,” she said. “But they feel as if they can’t because they’re not comfortable.”

“Seeing such a broad cross section of the Dickinson community out there on a Saturday morning was an encouraging sign for this community’s willingness to engage itself on the subject,” said Club Lacrosse President Lee Mottola ’18. Mottola was joined at the training event by fellow Club Lacrosse members Matthew Woodbury ’18 and Jake Rubenstein ’19. Mottola also said that the training helped reinforce the fact that his club “could do a better job about advertising our club in more than just the traditional circles we members inhabit.”

Duncan Hopkins ’19 attended as a member of the men’s Cross Country and Track and Field teams. “I want to be more inclusive and be part of a sports team that is inclusive, but I also didn’t really know how to get started with that.” Hopkins also said that the training emphasized the importance of branching out to other students outside of his sports team, saying “it’s really easy to be in your own bubble.” Sarah House ’20 represented the women’s Cross Country and Track and Field team at the training.

Both Morefield and Hopkins addressed the importance of students maintaining active roles in their dedication to inclusivity, beyond large-scale, campus-dividing events. “We shouldn’t wait for a really big issue that divides the campus to then take action,” Morefield said. “It [inclusion and diversity practices] needs to be a process over the years, it needs to be institutionalized.”

To this extent, Hopkins added, “for real good change to happen on campus, you need to be active all the time.”