DTG to Host Annual Salon

The Dance Theater Group (DTG) will host a Salon on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at The Site Dance Studio.

The Salon is “an all campus event for… informal showing[s] of completed or in-progress works ranging from dance to singing to poetry at which artists are able to receive feedback on their work and experience the art of others,” said Erin Wynne ’18, treasurer for DTG.

Wynne said that the salon was a biannual event, but that this semester’s salon would be different because it will be held at The Site as opposed to its previous location, The Cubiculo Black Box Theater. Wynne said that The Site “is a much more informal and intimate space, much of the audience will be sitting on the floor.”

“DTG Salons are hosted to give members of our group an opportunity other than our formal end of semester concerts to display what they are working on,” said Wynne. “We hope that everyone comes because is it an amazing chance for students to connect with the art that is here on campus all in one place and have a lot of fun.”

Groups that will perform include: works in progress for the fall DTG show, Anwar, the Infernos, Synergy, Hypnotic, the Syrens, Kappa Alpha Psi, the Octals, as well as a couple individual performers.

Ellis Tucci ’20, the music director of The Octals, is among those who will perform.

“We are extremely excited and thankful to be included in this year’s DTG Salon. It’s always really fantastic to see the progress that the artist community has made in the semester.”