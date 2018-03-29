Speaker Says Climate Change is National Security Concern

Dr. David Titley, retired rear admiral of the United States Navy, presented about climate change issues from a national security perspective, claiming that people should be “taking precautions” and should do “what you can within your lifestyle” to deal with the phenomenon.

Titley said he hoped to make the issue of climate change “more human and less abstract… people not polar bears because it is an issue that will eventually affect everyone, either directly or indirectly.”

He encouraged people to alter small, manageable aspects of their lifestyles, such as purchasing a smaller home that is within walking distance to their workplace over a larger home in the suburbs that would require a commute by car or public transportation, as he did when moving to Pa. to begin his position as a professor at Penn State University.

Titley also emphasized the importance of discussing policy in regards to climate change rather than debating the actual scientific aspects of the issue. “[It is a] proxy argument to get around the actual policy issues,” he said. “It’s an argument so people can avoid talking about the policy and what to do.” He also joked that those who deny the “observations” and “evidence” of climate change as a government conspiracy do not realize that “the government isn’t good enough to run a conspiracy. They’d screw it up.”

To summarize his main point in a technique he called “bottom line up front,” Titley said that climate change and national security is all about “three words: people, water and change,” discussing how changes in climate affect “stability, social tensions, food, health” negatively, and will also reveal “surprises” in how people respond. He spoke of Syria as an example of how climate change can be a factor in political and social unrest. He explained that the events leading up to the civil war in Syria were caused by a chain of linked events, including a push towards self-sufficiency as a country, draining water sources to feed crops and amplifying the devastation of draught. “If you could break those links you could have at least mitigated Syria,” said Titley, “and climate change was one of those links.”

He also spoke of how Russia’s northern “flank” has always been unreachable because of artic ice, but now the Artic Passage is open for short periods of time during the year, allowing travel along that route without an ice-breaker. This has caused Russia “anxiety” and pushed them to focus on ways to defend that area of the country. “If [climate change] is talked about as an environmental issue,” said Titley, “it tends to be discounted,” however, he pointed out that bringing Russia into the discussion always “catches someone’s attention.”

“Civilization is built upon the premise of stable climate,” said Titley, “[but younger generations] will not have climate stability.” He emphasized that “we should be taking precautions” against the effects of climate change and mentioned that although “Congress will not lead on this issue, …they sure can be led.” He called on Americans to focus on this issue because, “when we are focused in this country, we do amazing things.”

Mary Smith ’20 “really enjoyed the talk,” and was particularly moved by the national security perspective he presented. “When we talk about climate change I feel like it’s really easy to think of it as an emotionally charged issue only for ‘treehuggers,’” said Smith. “But Titley talked about climate change as a national security threat, which I think helps to attract a new audience in the fight to stop climate change.”