Students Stay for Fall Pause

Students who are not going home for Fall Pause have reported a variety of reasons for remaining on campus.

According to Angie Harris, associate dean of students, “Last year, we had about 160 students report that they would be staying on campus for at least part of Fall Pause.”

Some students are staying at Dickinson because of the distance the campus is from their homes.

Kennedy Lewis ’19 lives in Los Angeles and “traveling for three days is not feasible.”

“I’m staying on campus for fall pause because I am from Santa Fe, New Mexico and it wouldn’t make very much sense for me to fly home for 4 days,” said Sophie MArtin ’21. “It takes me a full day to get from here to Santa Fe and the same when coming back to Dickinson, so really I would only be home for 2 days. It’s too bad but this year I’m going on a camping trip to some of my friends who are also staying, so that should be fun!”

Other students have to work for the school over the break.

Julia Walsh ’21 is a Liberty Cap and is staying at Dickinson “to work with admissions giving tours to potential students.” Despite not being able to leave campus Walsh said, “I’m excited about a break from campus.”

“I’m staying on campus to get all my work done because my family won’t be home,” said Maia Baker ’19.

Some student athletes who are in season must stay on campus for their upcoming games.

“I am staying on campus because I have a football game and practice,” stated Trystin Golowski ’20.