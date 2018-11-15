Annual Concert Has High Energy, Students Report

Most students enjoyed the high energy of both of the performers for this year’s fall concert, though many preferred the main act to the opener.

Rap artists Aminé and Topaz Jones performed at Dickinson’s annual fall concert for an audience of nearly 600 people. MOB, Dickinson’s student-run programming board, funded the event.

“Most students said they didn’t know what to expect but that they really liked it in the end,” said MOB Concert Chair Ginnah Etah ’19.

“I enjoyed the energy once Aminé came on stage,” said David Grace ’22. “He’s a solid performer and knows how to get the crowd riled up.”

Aminé came on stage around 9 p.m. and performed his hit songs, “Caroline,” “Spice Girl” and “Heebejeebies” along with his new breakout hit, “REEL IT IN.”

“He would say, ‘You’re beautiful.’ and the crowd would respond with ‘I know!’ I think it was a positive message and he really engaged the audience,” said Sagun Sharma ’21.

The total price of organizing the concert was just around $60,000. Aminé costed $45,000 and Topaz Jones costed $6,000. “Compared to booking D.R.A.M. and Steve Aoki in previous years, we were actually under our budget,” said Etah.

Tickets were sold to Dickinson students for $15. Other students from the surrounding area also got this discount from the regular public price of $25. “We made a concerted effort to open up tickets to the other schools in the surrounding area this year,” said Etah.

“I’m a fan of Aminé, so personally I thought the $15 price was worth it,” said Mac Khoury ’22. “I got to hear some of my favorite songs from him… Aminé performed really well considering how many people were there.”

Students had varying opinions on Topaz Jones, an up-and-coming artist who was not as well-known as the main act, Aminé. Topaz Jones performed his hit song “Tropicana” as well as “Howlin’ to the Moon” and “Winona.”

“Topaz had a great personality that he brought out on stage,” said Etah.

“When Topaz Jones came out I had mixed feelings,” said Grace. “I didn’t love his style at first, but it grew on me towards the end.”

“Personally, I didn’t love his singing, but I thought his stage presence and interaction with the crowd made up for it,” said Matt Turk ’22.

“I think the energy of the crowd made me have more fun than listening to the performers themselves,” said Sharma.

The concert took place on Friday, Nov. 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in ATS.