College Confirms 2020-2021 Salary Freeze

Provost and Dean of the College Neil Weissman sent an email update to Dickinson faculty on May 22 reconfirming there will be no salary raises for the 2020-2021 academic year and discussing the uncertainties ahead.

Discussion of a salary freeze was first proposed by the college’s Planning & Budget Committee this past spring as they planned the 2020-2021 financial plan. According to the May 22 email, the decision was then confirmed at the May Faculty Meeting and proceeding Town Hall. However, Weissman noted the college has been able to provide “modest adjustments for those promoted in faculty rank.”

As President Ensign’s Ready to Open Committee continues to make a tentative fall semester plan by mid-June, the salary freeze is the only confirmed plan for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

Weissman noted in his email that due to these uncertain times, everyone must continue to demonstrate flexibility and “the capacity to pivot as needed.”

The decision not to raise salaries was not something anyone was pleased about, but Weissman emphasized that the faculty are understanding of the difficulties the pandemic has created. “They remain committed to their students and the academic program.”