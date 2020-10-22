College Proceeds with Developing Graduate Program with War College

In a recent faculty meeting, Dickinson professors and administrators voted to approve a new graduate program between the college and the nearby United States Army War College (USAWC).

While the specific details of the program are yet to be announced, students will have the option of earning a master’s degree in managing complex disasters and various certificates that will be offered related to the field of study.

“The program is aimed at professionals who work on disaster response and prevention, including the military, employees in federal agencies such as FEMA and or USAID, workers for NGOs, and volunteers. It will also be open to the general public.” says Provost Weissman. While it is aimed at a group of people who work in a related field, anyone who is interested in “managing complex disasters” and meets the specified criteria may apply.

Numerous factors went into creating this collaborative program, including Dickinson faculty approval of the proposal and drafting of an application to The Middle States Association, which is the college’s accrediting agency. There have also been discussions regarding what programs and courses should be offered.

As of now, tuition for the Dickinson and The United States Army War College’s graduate program will be in line with other institutions around the country. “Tuition for graduate programs will be in line with master’s programs offered elsewhere.” said Provost Weissman.

Although it is unknown how many students will be admitted to the program, a misconception about this program is that it is only offered to Dickinson students and members of The US Armed Forces. In reality it is open to people who have neither attended Dickinson nor The United States Army War College. Provost Weissman says “Admissions requirements will include a bachelor’s degree, English language facility, and/or relevant career experience.”

Dickinson current partnership with the War College allows students to complete internships at USAWC and students and family members of students at USAWC to take classes at Dickinson. Some faculty at both institutions teach special classes at the other.

While this program had been in the works before the coronavirus pandemic, when asked if COVID-19 caused any changes to this arrangement, Weissman said the virus “has certainly made the topic more relevant.”