Dickinson Community Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tell-All Interview

Left to right: Prince Harry, Moderator Oprah Winfrey, and Duchess Meghan Markle at a CBS Primetime Special with Oprah. Photo courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.

The Dickinson community has reacted with sentiments of sympathy and shock to Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that broadcasted on Sunday March 7th, in which the duke and duchess of Sussex explained that their life as members of the British royal family had not been as great as the world perceived it to be.

According to the duke and duchess of Sussex, their experience as royal members left Markle suicidal. Various members of the family also told the duke and duchess that they had “concerns” about how dark the color of the baby’s skin would be, since Markle is biracial.

“People who are struggling should be embraced and get the help they need. These are critically important issues that deserve discussion. We might also remember that the monarchy represents an empire’s legacy of colonialism and enslavement,” said President Margee Ensign.

“I found it incredibly brave for Harry and Meghan to publicly state the injustices and discrimination that they have faced,” said Julia Barone ’22.

“My heart went out to Meghan upon hearing about her experiences with the firm. Her love for her family, her strength and poise in the face of abuse, and her consistent desire to stay true to herself despite the immense gaslighting and discrimination she’s faced at the hands of both the press and her own extended family was remarkable,” said Barone.

In connection with this, Director of LGBTQ Services Todd Nordgren said, “We see that Meghan Markle’s place on a global stage can also bring light to a long history of racial discrimination that still has many effects today.”

“This interview showed the world that we are all the same, no matter who you are or where you come from,” said Abbey Lazier ’24.

In connection with this, Jannah Souverain ’24 said, “It is important namely for young girls and women of color to see themselves reflected in high offices so they know that they too can succeed to such a large extent and then some.”

Finally, considering Meghan Markle discussing her depression and suicidal thoughts in the interview: If you or anyone you know are currently struggling with depression, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found here:

24/7 Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org