Admissions Holds In-person Decision Days for Class of 2025

The Admissions office is hosting in-person Decision Days for accepted students in the Class of 2025 through the end of the semester, according to Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admissions Cathy Davenport ’87.

Accepted students can participate in Decision Days, where small, in-person tours and information sessions are offered. According to Davenport, there are also tour stations staffed with tour guides, which allow “each family to have conversations with more students rather than only one student voice on a typical tour.” Families were also encouraged to explore Dickinson’s campus and the Carlisle area at their own pace.

Ten Decision Days will be held this semester every Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Events will be held outdoors under large tents to comply with social distancing guidelines. Staff working at the events also participate in the college’s weekly testing program, allowing for safe interactions with visitors.

Alternatively, students have the opportunity to attend virtual campus tours, professors’ office hours, and other information sessions. Students who cannot attend in-person events “still [have] ample opportunity to speak with a staff member to learn more about Dickinson and, as appropriate, be connected with a current student or faculty member for more information,” said Davenport.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Admissions Office offered offered students the opportunity to “attend 1-2 classes, a student panel, lunch in the Caf, a campus tour and open hours with offices such as CGSE [Center for Global Study and Education], CAILLCD [Center for Advising, Internships, and Lifelong Career Development], S.O.A.R. [Strategies, Organization, and Achievement Resources] as well as academic departments,” said Davenport. The Class of 2024 connected with these offices virtually last year.

Due to the pandemic, many students were unable to visit as many campuses as they would have wished to, so “we wanted to be sure we could safely welcome these students and their two guests to campus this spring,” said Daveenport.