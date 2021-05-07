Over 600 Students Expected in Class of 2025

While the Office of Admissions is still calculating the statistics on the newest class of Dickinsonians after National College Decision Day on May 1st, early data suggests that the incoming group could be larger than in recent years.

The class of 2025 currently includes about 656students; if this happens, it would beat out the classes of 2024 (490) and 2023 (453) in student enrollment numbers. Students in the incoming class represent 35 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 25 countries.

Additionally, applications rose from the 2020 cycle, with an acceptance rate of 48%.

Victoria Abreu ’25 committed to Dickinson under the Early Decision program. She hopes to pursue a psychology major and creative writing minor, as well as participate in Mermaid Players and campus social justice organizations.

“I like the small class sizes because I think it allows for a more individualized education, which is something I value in a school,” Abreu wrote. “I really like that campus is right in the heart of Carlisle, and when I got accepted I feel like I instantly had a family because of how kind the other accepted students were.”

Margie Winter ’25, who is interested in the International Studies program and studying abroad, chose to commit in part because of Dickinson’s focus on sustainability.

“I was very impressed with how sustainable and environmentally conscious the school is!” Winter wrote. “I’m SO excited to make new friends, be on the swim team, and to try all the food in Carlisle!”

Leading up to the decision deadline, the Office of Admissions hosted weekly events, transitioning from the all-virtual programming they hosted last spring to a hybrid approach. In-person offerings included “tent events” on Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings, along with tours and information sessions; meanwhile, regional staff hosted virtual gatherings.

“This hybrid approach allowed families to choose how to best learn more about Dickinson and the feedback from campus visit surveys as well as emails following virtual events were really positive regarding the planning and organization for each event,” Davenport explained.

Davenport also wanted to express that in-person Admissions programming stuck by Dickinson’s health guidelines.

“All of the on-campus in-person activities adhered to COVID-19 protocols with masking and social distancing so we could protect the health and safety of the Dickinson community while also assisting visiting families with safely seeing the campus,” Davenport wrote.