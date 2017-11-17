“Obscenity is Subjective”: A Commentary on Administrative Oversight

Recent weeks at Dickinson College have been tense, or so I’m told by several current students and faculty with whom I’ve spoken about the “offensive” Halloween costume incident.

I graduated from Dickinson earlier this year, and now work at a First Amendment advocacy organization. So, free speech issues occupy much of my time and attention these days. Admittedly, I hadn’t anticipated my alma mater would serve as the springboard for a timely conversation about free expression on college campuses. But it has, and I feel my perspective is worth sharing.

My understanding of the relevant events is as follows: Over Halloween weekend, a Snapchat photo surfaced wherein an apparently Caucasian male student kneels adorned in a faux afro and Colin Kaepernick jersey. From off-camera, an outstretched hand bears a prop gun pointed at the student dressed as Kaepernick. A text-box reads: “uhm yea more than mad af.” [Editor’s Note: not all versions of the photo include this text box].

Upon this photo’s initial appearance on social media platforms, viz., Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram, students proceeded to hastily circulate it and indict the pictured student as a racist. Several students disclosed his name and campus affiliations, even going so far as to invite others to file complaints against him to Dickinson’s arcane Bias Education & Response Team – the very same team that was the subject of scathing criticism in a report by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education earlier this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many posts contained contentious information, e.g., that the student was wearing blackface at the time the picture was taken, that the scene was staged, etc. In an interview with the Dickinsonian, our accused denies having worn blackface, explaining that he is simply a “genuinely darker-skinned person.” And in a separate interview with the Dickinsonian, the pictured gun-toter states that his prop pistol was in fact jokingly pointed at several individuals throughout the night and, for this reason, the image had been taken “disturbingly out of context.”

Shortly after this social media campaign began, Joyce Bylander, Dean of Student Life, issued a statement via email in which she lampooned the costume as “deeply offensive” yet also affirmed its status as a form of free expression, writing, “I call on the community to handle this situation as we have handled other difficult moments … We must answer speech with speech.”

I’ll state this directly: I don’t find the costume or picture thereof offensive. That is, neither elicit within me feelings of disgust nor the sense that I’ve witnessed an injustice demanding immediate action. I’m simply not offended by this guy’s Halloween costume. It’s okay that I’m not. And it’s okay that you are, if you are. I’ll certainly defend your right to hold views that run counter to my own, and I acknowledge that there are compelling reasons for supposing one ought be offended. This question – the question of whether we should be offended – seems to be motivating the most debate amongst current students and alumni. And that’s a shame because, in my mind, it’s not a particularly interesting or important question.

We, each of us, find different things offensive. Our personal history, sexual orientation, skin color and so on bear heavily on what we do and don’t find offensive. There are bound to be things I find offensive that you do not, and vice versa. Put shortly, obscenity is subjective. And while it is the case that some ideas and actions might appear to be inarguably offensive, the fact of the matter is that you’ll be hard-pressed to reach a universal and objective set of offensive ideas and actions. And this is especially true under the auspices of the Dickinson administration, whose pursuance thereof would be a bane to the academic freedom of the entire Dickinson student body, given the subjectivity of obscenity.

For this reason, I think, the question of whether we should be offended by this student’s costume is trivial. We should instead be focusing our attention toward questions like: Should students have the right to offend? If not, why not? What should happen to students that offend others? Does it matter if the offense is accidental or purposive? How should the administration be involved?

I feel this last question is worth dwelling on, as calls for the administration’s enforcement of punitive measures, e.g., the “offending” student’s expulsion, as was clumsily argued in a recent Dickinsonian article, strike me as seriously misguided. Recall from above Bylander’s issued statement in which she indicated her trust in the Dickinson community to handle this situation on its own, to respond to it with creativity and maturity. Her view in this statement seemed to be that Dickinson students and faculty are more than capable of answering speech with speech, fighting bad ideas with good ideas.

It seems to me, therefore, that to ask the administration to step in and take control of the situation by disciplining the source of the offense infantilizes the Dickinson community and suggests a parent is needed to make its decisions for it. It’s like inviting authoritarianism in through the front door while, ironically, the administration is practically begging students to quit sending out the invitation.

I’m well aware that the Dickinson administration is capable of doing things that students alone are not, e.g., suspending or expelling students whose ideas or actions we might find disgusting and abhorrent. But the burden is on those who advocate punitive measures to show why restricting subjectively offensive speech is good for the Dickinson community as a whole. Moreover, they must show why free and open expression on campuses like Dickinson’s is insufficient for addressing difficult situations like that which we currently find ourselves in.