First-Year Advice from a Local Senior A Response to First- Year Advice from a Local First-Year

It has been brought to my attention by numerous upperclassmen from numerous years that this first-year class is “wild.” Under normal circumstances I would reply to comments like these with “Well don’t you remember when you were a first-year?” but in light of the recent opinion piece “First-year Advice from a Local First-year” I would have to agree that this first-year class is a bit out of hand. While I have definitely developed more grandmom tendencies since my freshman year, I can honestly say that I was never like the first-years described by the aforementioned opinion piece from last week.

Do not get me wrong, I’ve partied plenty and spent many a night doing things I don’t regret, but probably were not my best ideas. I get it! It’s college, independence is abounding (or so you think now) and it is time to live life to its fullest (whatever that really means). I would like to highlight however that college, in the case of Dickinson anyways, is not like the movies and often times the movies leave some of the sh*tty parts out.

I know that when I was a first-year I had a lot of emotions, like A LOT of emotions, and I can honestly say that I was generally at my worst when I was suppressing them. It’s okay to not be fine. The deepest relationships you will make will be with the friends who you talk to about not being okay. You should at least have one person on campus who you can talk to about it.

I would like to also say that you should not loiter outside of Goodyear. As a resident, I can promise you we do not like letting hoards of first-years into our home unless they have been invited by someone who lives in the building. I’ve also heard of first-years going up to random apartments asking for stuff and I can promise you that no stranger is going to give anything to you unless it is something you probably don’t want (refer to anything you learned in your childhood about not accepting candy from strangers for more information).

In general, walking around in large groups brings attention to you, to your friends and to where you are going. If you want attention from vehicles on the street (@DPS) that’s fine, but if you don’t, you should keep the hordes to a minimum. Also publishing information concerning incriminating content about you doing something against school policy is not the best type of attention to bring to yourself. Setting off fire alarms in your dorm can also bring you unwanted attention because it’s annoying. You should try to avoid setting those off. Don’t get me wrong, it happens, some of my friends and I set off a fire alarm making bacon once (yes, the building smelled amazing and it was delicious) and the rest of our building was pretty pissed.

Your first year here is very nerve-wracking and I do agree that you should “roll with the punches” because not everything in college is in your control. It’s important to experience everything. I have recently gotten back my letter from my freshman self and in it I wrote, “I hope you have smiled, cried, laughed and screamed here at Dickinson because that emotion and those memories are what will make this place your home.”

Looking back as a senior, I have done all of those things, definitely more than once, and the main reason why I write this is because I want all first-years to experience that too, but in a smart and healthy way.