TGIF, Right?

Going out is something most of us look forward to every weekend. I mean, TGIF exists for a reason. But after a friend of mine recounted a discussion about the party ‘environment’ she overheard from a group of guys, I started to think about weekends a little bit differently.

Let me give you some context: it’s a Saturday night, and there’s a girl and a boy at a party. They’re with their friends and they’ve been having a great time. They’re both dancing, and eventually they end up dancing together.

Suddenly the girl finds herself at the edge of the crowd, and the guy is very close to her, and then the space between them disappears.

Cue the overheard conversation, which discussed the mindset with which some guys go to parties. Their idea is to wait for girls to be past the point of making cognisant decisions and then use the environment to their advantage. That way it’s not against Title IX. I’m hoping as you read that red flags started going off in your head, because it contains major misconceptions of consent.

Example one: you must be sober to consent, as specified in Title IX. Here, these boys are ignoring that. Example two: ‘using the environment to their advantage’ means instead of actively assaulting a woman, they are waiting to coerce or subtly manipulate her into agreement, which is a whole new type of scary.

This leads me to another interesting trend on campus. Have you ever thought about the fact that most parties on campus are thrown by guys? Think about it. They essentially run the party scene. They decide who gets in or is kicked out, the music, the mood and potentially what you are consuming. No biggie, right? But wait, now we know that some of these boys are bringing a predatory mentality to parties, a place where typically we are just looking for fun.

I’m not saying all parties are inherently dangerous, I’m just saying when you go out to have a good time, keep in mind that not everyone at the party is there with the same intentions as you.

With this new way of looking at our weekends, how do we think things would be different at a party run by girls? Certainly the mood would be different, and there would be less airborne beer. But would things like consent be more readily acknowledged? I guess someone will just have to break this glass ceiling so we can find out.