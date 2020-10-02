In+Order+to+Form+a+More+Perfect+Union

“Dissents speak to a future age. It’s not simply to say, ‘My colleagues are wrong, and I would do it this way.’ But the greatest dissents do become court opinions and gradually over time, their views become the dominant view. So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today, but for tomorrow.” – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was more than a Justice. She was an ally, a friend, and someone you could call family.

Ginsburg was a leading powerhouse of the present-day judicial battle for the rights of women. Since her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court in 1993, Justice Ginsburg proved to have a crucial voice for humanity and justice. Distinctly, she joined the majority on every decision in support of LGBTQ rights from the court and played a pivotal role in advancing the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Justice Ginsburg was the last justice on the court to have spent time before the bench as a legal advocate for equality. Now we take for granted her vision of gender equality. But we should never forget that it was not until 1971 that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the first time that the Constitution prohibited discrimination “On the Basis of Sex.” During her time as a lawyer, this was a case Justice Ginsburg fought for Reed v. Reed, which challenged the rule that men were the preferred administrators of estates of deceased persons, and that gave a grieving mother the right to administer the estate of the son she lost. Equality meant the same treatment for women and men.

“The passing of Justice Ginsburg, on Rosh Hashanah, during a year that has at times felt like too much to bear, is especially hard,” said Acting President of Funders for LGBTQ Issues Kristina Wertz. “We are left with a feeling of even greater uncertainty as we mourn the loss of one of the most brilliant legal minds of our generation and a tireless defender of justice. What is certain though, is that Funders for LGBTQ Issues will honor the Notorious RBG by redoubling our commitments to reproductive justice, gender justice, racial justice, and LGBTQ liberation.”

Justice Ginsburg was a bright light. Her career proved she was a champion of Gender Equality, love, and the American people. Ginsburg was a giant among men.

Her death marks one of the most significant losses in history. A true legend. The Notorious RBG. The world will miss her beyond belief. I thank Justice Ginsburg for her guidance and strength.

At Dickinson, we can see the effect of her struggle. Through her great achievements, RBG fought for women in many career paths to achieve high authority. Including people at Dickinson like President Margee Ensign.