Football Keeps the Bucket

The Dickinson football team beat bitter rival Gettysburg to hold on to the "Little Brown Bucket."

Marcus Witherspoon ‘20, Sports Writer
September 21, 2017
Filed under Sports

The Dickinson football team defeated rival Gettysburg College in a 24-21 thriller to win the “Little Brown Bucket” for the second year in a row. The two teams have been playing for the bucket since 1938 and in the last thirty games, the Red Devils have dominated the Bullets, winning 24 times.

After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Red Devils scored with less than five minutes left in the second quarter after Chris Longo ’21 found the endzone on a 23 yard pass from quarterback Robert Geiss ’21 to make the score 14-7 at halftime. The Bullets responded with a score in the beginning of the third quarter, stretching their lead to 21-7.

Dickinson responded with a 52 yard touchdown catch by Longo from Geiss with 3 minutes and 22 seconds left in the third. Dickinson would capitalize on their momentum and tie the game at 21 with 13 minutes left in regulation on a 15 yard touchdown pass, the third for both Geiss and Longo.

The Red Devil defense shut the Bullets down in the fourth quarter, most notably with a crucial 3-and-out stop with 3:02 left to play in the game. Dickinson drove down the field and set up for a game-winning field goal with 5 seconds remaining on the clock. Place kicker Ethan Fusco ’20 lined up the kick and drilled a 31 yard field goal to win the game. Ecstatic, the team rushed the field and embraced Ethan as Dickinson won the Battle for the Bucket.

Geiss finished with 304 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also added 25 yards rushing. Jeremy Walsh ’20 had 27 rushing attempts for 107 yards behind the physical play of the offensive line, led by Cuba Birnbaum ’21. Longo had 7 receptions for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns. The defense was led by Tyler Heisey ’17 who had 9 total tackles and Bryan Latorraca who had 7 total tackles, as well as the team’s only sack. Dickinson College looks to take on John Hopkins on Saturday, September 23rd at 1 p.m. at Biddle Field.

