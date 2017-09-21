Football Keeps the Bucket
September 21, 2017
The Dickinson football team defeated rival Gettysburg College in a 24-21 thriller to win the “Little Brown Bucket” for the second year in a row. The two teams have been playing for the bucket since 1938 and in the last thirty games, the Red Devils have dominated the Bullets, winning 24 times.
After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Red Devils scored with less than five minutes left in the second quarter after Chris Longo ’21 found the endzone on a 23 yard pass from quarterback Robert Geiss ’21 to make the score 14-7 at halftime. The Bullets responded with a score in the beginning of the third quarter, stretching their lead to 21-7.
Dickinson responded with a 52 yard touchdown catch by Longo from Geiss with 3 minutes and 22 seconds left in the third. Dickinson would capitalize on their momentum and tie the game at 21 with 13 minutes left in regulation on a 15 yard touchdown pass, the third for both Geiss and Longo.
The Red Devil defense shut the Bullets down in the fourth quarter, most notably with a crucial 3-and-out stop with 3:02 left to play in the game. Dickinson drove down the field and set up for a game-winning field goal with 5 seconds remaining on the clock. Place kicker Ethan Fusco ’20 lined up the kick and drilled a 31 yard field goal to win the game. Ecstatic, the team rushed the field and embraced Ethan as Dickinson won the Battle for the Bucket.
Geiss finished with 304 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He also added 25 yards rushing. Jeremy Walsh ’20 had 27 rushing attempts for 107 yards behind the physical play of the offensive line, led by Cuba Birnbaum ’21. Longo had 7 receptions for 137 yards and 3 touchdowns. The defense was led by Tyler Heisey ’17 who had 9 total tackles and Bryan Latorraca who had 7 total tackles, as well as the team’s only sack. Dickinson College looks to take on John Hopkins on Saturday, September 23rd at 1 p.m. at Biddle Field.
