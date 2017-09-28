Football Falls to Blue Jays

The Dickinson football team suffered a home loss to the No. 8-ranked Blue Jays of Johns Hopkins.

The Dickinson football team had a strong showing in the second half against No. 8/14-ranked Johns Hopkins University, but couldn’t battle their way back, falling to the Blue Jays, 41-10, on Saturday afternoon, September 23 at Biddle Field.

The Blue Jays scored on an 80-yard pass from Zack Baker to Luke McFadden on their first possession and followed up with a 56-yard punt return on their next drive after a Dickinson field goal to go up 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Hopkins quarterback Nick Leongas extended the lead with a 62-yard run and reached the end zone again on a short run in the second quarter to give the Blue Jays a 28-3 halftime lead.

The Red Devils came out of the break and held the Blue Jays to just six points in the third quarter, coming on two field-goals, from 26 and 28 yards out. First-year running back Phillip Butler ’21 scored the Red Devils’ only touchdown of the game, finishing a four-play, 66-yard drive, following up a 36-yard run by quarterback Robert Geiss ’21 broke for a 36-yard run.

Charles Rodenberger tacked on a late touchdown for the Blue Jays to make the final score 41-10.

Geiss completed 20 of his 35 pass attempts, totaling 200 yards in the air and another 52 on the ground. Butler gained 65 yards on 21 carries on the afternoon. Kyle Donahue ’18 hauled in six catches for 68 yards while Christopher Longo ’21 racked up 60 yards on five receptions.

On the defensive side, linebacker James Turner ’20 made his presence felt, recording 20 tackles, 12 of them solo and three tackles-for-loss. Sheldon Brown ’21 added a tackle-for-loss and recovered a Hopkins fumble while Matt Butz ’19 made an interception midway through the fourth quarter.

Leongas put up a game-high 117 rushing yards while McFadden finished with 103 receiving yards on two catches as the Blue Jays move to 4-0 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Centennial Conference.

The Red Devils fall to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference. They travel to Susquehanna University this Saturday, September 30, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.