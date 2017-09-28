Golf Teams Earn Top-10 Finishes

The men and women's golf teams placed in the top-10 in their respective tournaments last week.

The Dickinson women’s golf team won first place in the team competition in the Susquehanna University Fall Invitational at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club on Saturday, September 23 while the men’s team placed sixth in a field of 28 teams at the Elizabethtown Blue Jay Fall Classic at the Hershey Country Club on Tuesday afternoon, September 19.

The Red Devils combined for an event-low score of 370 to win the five-team event with Marywood University came in second with 388.

Olivia Brown ’20 earned the top spot in the individual competition with around of 86 while Lisi Mueller ’18 placed second with an 88.

Hannah Heiring ’20 and Emily Rieder ’19 carded scores of 97 and 99, respectively, to round out the Red Devil competitors.

Three Dickinson golfers turned in scores in the 70’s at the Blue Jay Fall Classic, as classmates Jacob Liberman and Tyler Caballero turned in scored of 76 and 77, respectively, placing 15th and 18th in the individual standings. Charlie Zane ’20 finished with a score of 81, his third consecutive round finishing at that total.

Vince Warzecha ’19 recorded the first sub-80 round of his collegiate career with a 79 and Davis Kline ’21 tacked on an 89 to round out the Red Devil golfers.

Lebanon Valley College’s David Herbst took first place in the individual standings with a score of 71, while the Dutchmen combined for a total of 307 to finish third in the team competition. Stevenson and Muhlenberg both recorded team scores of 302 but Stevenson won a tiebreaker to take home the team title.

The Red Devils will travel to the Bridged Golf Club this weekend to compete in the McDaniel Fall Invitational on Saturday and Sundsy, September 30th and October 1st.