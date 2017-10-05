Cross Country Earns Top Marks at Long/Short

The Dickinson women's and men's cross county teams finished first and second, respectively the Long/Short Invitational on Saturday.

The Red Devil women’s and men’s cross country teams placed first and second, respectively, in overall team scores at the Dickinson Long/Short Invitational on Saturday, September 30. The Red Devils travelled to Big Spring High School to play host to over 20 teams, as well as several returning Dickinson Cross Country alumni.

For the women’s team, Sofia Canning ‘18 took first place in the 6000m with a time of 22:12.3, followed across the finish by second place Sarah House ՚20, four seconds later. Kelsey Horowitz ‘18 finished in 23:37.0 coming in at 21st, leading classmates Emma Johnston ’21 and Allyson Yanega ’21 in 23rd and 24th place with times of 23:39.2 and 23:43.9, respectively.

In the women’s 4000m race, Hannah Gore ’18 finished in 14:46.1 for a fourth place finish. A pair of first years, Evelyn Lantz ’21 and Olivia Gerstenbacher ’21, came in 12th and 14th with respective times of 15:14.1 and 15:17.2. Caitlin Farrell ‘18 and Amelia Lufrano ‘21 finished together in spots 21 and 22 in 15:24.0 and 15:24.1, respectively.

On the men’s side, Duncan Hopkins ‘19 finished third in the 8000m in 26:01.1. “I kind of came off kind of a bum race personally from last weekend, so I had a little bit of a fire in my belly for this,” Hopkins said. He also commented that, “Getting to see all the alumni coming through the 1k and hearing everyone cheering me was really energizing.”

Nathan Udell ‘19 took sixth with a time of 26:13.3. Classmates Kyle Fitch ’18 and Matthew Persick ’18 placed 20th and 37th with respective times of 27:02.6 and 27:35.8.

In the men’s 4000m, Bryce Descavish ‘20 and Eric Herrmann ‘19 took third and fourth place, respectively, with times of 12:11.5 and 12:12.6. William Dougherty ‘18 placed tenth in 12:38.5 and Thomas Riordan ‘20 placed 18th in 12:47.1.

Five Dickinson alumni also took part in the men’s 4000m race, including Harry McCarthy ‘17 who finished in a time of 14:20.8. After the race, McCarthy commented on being back among the team: “Coach Nichter is immediately there in your face the moment you get out of the car, saying hi, so that was really fun…. I miss it. It’s good to be back.”

The Red Devils are off next week, but will be back in action on October 14 in Sewell, N.J. for the Rowan Invitational at Rowan University.