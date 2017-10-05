MLB Playoff Contenders Vie For Title

The 29017 MLB playoff race kicks off on October 3 with the Wild Card games and continues on October 5 with the divisional round.

October baseball is almost here. Which team will look to snatch away the World Series (WS) from the Cubs this year? Let us have a look at the American League (AL) candidates:

Cleveland Indians: Cleveland WINdians, Free Windows, KKKKleveland, you name all the memes associated with this red-hot team at the moment. Last year’s WS 3-1 lead blowers looking to exact revenge and they showed exactly that by being the fastest team in AL to reach 100 wins and the post-season with a record-breaking 22-game win streak en route to success. Coupled with a solid pitching line-up (led by Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber) and an all-around good offense, the Indians are once again top candidate for WS champs.

Houston Astros: The Astros took their division by storm, winning AL West 22 games above the 2nd place LA Angels. With the acquisition of veteran Justin Verlander from the Tigers to bolster their pitching staff, and MVP candidate Jose Altuve (leading the majors in Batting Average), the Astros are once again reaching for the stars (no pun intended). Nevertheless, their last WS and post-season appearance was way back in 2005 (when they were swept by the White Sox). Lack of play-off playing time may be a disadvantage but if Hurricane Harvey has shown us anything,

it is that Houston never backs down without a fight.

Boston Red Sox: With their 2nd year in a row winning the AL East, the Red Sox have once again become a divisional power house that everyone expected them to be. However, it was not the star-studded pitching line up of Chris Sale and David Price that propelled them to success, it was the rookies Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi that picked up the veterans’ slack. Reliance on rookies can be an issue in the post-season, but the team’s aces in Mookie or Sale can shine in crucial moments.

New York Yankees: Rebuilding? Why rebuild when you have Aaron Judge? Now, you can insert as many memes about how Judge and his dongs are too sexy for you to resist but there’s no denying that this ROTY has lifted the team into the post-season with his monstrous homers (52, most in AL and tied for the all-time rookie record). The Yankees’ offense is young but very potent with the likes of Gary Sanchez and Starlin Castro who has tremendous power. Expect them to go far in the post season

Minnesota Twins: From a 56-106 team to earning a Wild Card berth, the Twins have certainly come a long way from last season. The Twins have the lowest odds of winning the WS, but do not count Miguel Sano and co. out yet, especially when teams like the Miami Marlins have won the WS TWICE as a Wild Card team.

The Wild Card round will take place on October 3 and the Divisional Series will begin on October 5.