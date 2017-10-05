Women’s Soccer Falls to Messiah

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Dickinson women’s soccer team put up a strong performance against Falcons of Messiah College, ranked No. 1 in the Mid-Atlantic region, but ended up on the losing end of a 2-0 decision.

The Falcons put their first goal on the board in the 16th minute as senior Skylar Ulry assisted sophomore Sunny Gelnovatch who corralled a loose ball and scored for a 1-0 lead.

The score remained static through the course of the first half as neither team produced much offense after the goal. The Falcons managed four shots while preventing the Red Devils from getting the ball near the net.

Gelnovatch sealed the game 58th minute, taking a pass from Brooke Firestone to score her second goal of the match.

The Falcons outshot the Dickinson 12-0 and held a 9-0 edge in corners while goaltender Mary Katherine Brosnan ‘19 tallied five saves for the Red Devils. Her record as a starter stands at 7-2-1 overall. Messiah was assessed two fouls while the Red Devils were handed five.

Messiah improves to 6-1-2 overall while the Red Devils move to 7-2-1 overall and stay at 1-1-1 in the Centennial Conference after suffering only their second loss of the season.

Dickinson will travel to John Hopkins University on Wednesday night, October 4 for a 7:00 p.m. match against the No. 8-ranked Blue Jays. They will return home to face Washinton College on Saturday, October 7 for homecoming weekend.