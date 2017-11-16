Squash Competes Against Drexel, F&M

The Dickinson men's and women's squash teams competed against other Division-I opponents last weekend, facing Drexel University as well as Franklin & Marshall.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The No. 22-ranked Dickinson women’s squash team lost a tough match to No. 6 Drexel University but bounced back to beat No. 18 Franklin & Marshall on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 11. The No. 22-ranked men’s team suffered losses to both No. 7-ranked Drexel University and No. 15-Franklin & Marshall.

Drexel went 9-0 against the women’s team, winning every flight. The Red Devils held their own against the Diplomats, though, fighting back after F&M took the top two flights by scores of 3-1.

Eloise Nimoityn ’21 won the third flight, 3-0, and Jaime Leigh Edghill ’20 survived the fourth flight to even the score at 2-2. The Diplomats took the fifth and sixth flights, but the Red Devils rebounded as Aya Sobhy ’21, Abbie Wingerd ’20 and Carley Barton ’21 won the seventh, eighth and ninth sets, respectively, to give Dickinson the 5-4 victory.

Drexel also swept the men’s team despite strong play from the Red Devils, as Finn Trimble ’21 came close to winning the second flight, losing 3-2.

Against F&M, Abdelrahman Elsergany ’19 won the top flight, 3-1 and Trimble won the second by a score of 3-2. Sergio Martin ’21 and Hal Holappa ’19 both won their sets but the Diplomats were able to outlast the Red Devils for a 5-4 win.

Both Red Devils teams’ overall record stands at 2-1. They both travel to Williams College this weekend to face Williams as well as Cornell University in the Williams Round Robin on Saturday, Nov. 18. They will follow that competition up with their final matches of 2017 on Sunday, Dec. 3 against George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Their team’s next home match will not occur until the new year, as they will welcome Tufts University to the Kline Center before that. Their final two home matches will be on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11, against Franklin & Marshall and St. Lawrence.