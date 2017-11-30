Student-Athletes Make Honor Roll

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

62 Dickinson student-athletes were named to the 2017 Fall Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced on Tuesday, November 21, 2017. The women’s cross-country team led all Red Devil teams with a total of 15 runners recognized, followed closely bt the football team, which boasted 13 selections. Six student-athletes mark this semester as their third appearance on the honor roll. Students come from widley varied disciplines as Biochemistry, Political Science, Sociology and Physics.

Nomination for the Academic Honor Roll requires that a student-athlete possess a grade-point-average of 3.40 or better and be a sophomore or higher in class standing.

Matt Edmonds ’18 and Norma Jean Park ’18 are both making their third appearance on the list and both have also earned Co-SIDA Academic All-District Team honors.

Park is also a statistical leader of the volleyball team, holding third place all-time in career blocks and ninth in career kills. Edmonds led the men’s soccer team to the final round of the Centennial Conference tournament and a berth in the NCAA national tournament this fall.

The volleyball team also features Lauren Beecher ’18 and Anastasiya Khlopina ’18 as three-time honor roll winners. Max Barrett ’20 joins Edmonds as an honor-roll recipient on the men’s soccer team.

First-team All-Conference and three-time honor roll recipient Kim Monteferante ’18 helped lead the field hockey team to its fifth consecutive winning season. The volleyball team also features Lauren Beecher ’18 and Anastasiya Khlopina ’18 as three-time honor roll winners.

A full list of Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll Winners is available on the Dickinson Athletics and Centennial Conference website.