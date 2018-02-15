Men’s Squash Splits Weekend Matches

The No. 17-ranked Dickinson men’s squash team came out on top of a tight contest against No. 19-ranked Franklin & Marshall, winning 5-4 at the Kline Center on Saturday, Feb. 10. They followed up with a 9-0 loss to No. 4-ranked St. Lawrence University in the inaugural Saints-Devils Cup on Sunday, Feb. 11 on Senior Day.

The Diplomats took an early lead, winning the first two flights. Hal Holappa ’19 earned the Red Devils’ first win in an intense five-set flight (13-11,11-3,8-11,9-11,12-10) in the third. Sergio Martin ’21 won the fourth flight in four sets while Cory Litman ’19 won the fifth in three straight, but had to work for it, posting scores of (13-11, 11-9, 14-12). F&M broke up the run with a win in the sixth before classmates Osuman Imouro ’21 and Tanay Murdia ’21 earned points in the seventh and eighth flights to secure the win and avenge a loss to the Diplomats earlier this season.

St. Lawrence just barely came out on top in the Saints-Devils Cup on Sunday, winning by one just one set after the men dropped a 9-0 decision but the women came out on top of their match, 9-0. The winner of the cup is the team with the most combined wins for men and women. If the two teams are tied, the team with the fewest combined losses wins.

The Saints raced out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back, as Frank Goossens ’21 (11-5, 12-10, 11-6), Murdia (11-4, 11-5, 13-11), Nicholas Struzenski ’18 (11-2, 11-9, 11-9), Alex Wattles ’20 (11-4, 5-11, 11-9, 12-10) and Zachary Hollander ’21 (7-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5) all put up valiant efforts in their flights but couldn’t overcome the visitors.

The Red Devils’ record falls to 9-8 overall as they prepare to hit the road for the College Squash Association team nationals, hosted by Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-25. The CSA Individual Championships will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 3-5 in Washington, D.C.