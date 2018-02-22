Track Competes at Susquehanna Invite

The Red Devil track and field squads travelled to Susquehanna Invite on Friday, Feb. 16 for their last regular season meet at Susquehanna University.

The women’s team had several high-ranking finishes, including a first and a second in the mile taken by Kelsey Horowitz ’18 and Tessa Cassidy ’20 with respective times of 5:19.56 and 5:20.14. Liana Tabtiang ’20 ran for a time of 28.24 in the 200 meters, along with classmate Natalie Suess ’20, who placed third, crossing the line in 27.19. Suess also placed sixth in the high jump with 1.42 meters. In the 800 meters, Olivia Gerstenbacher ’21 took sixth, clocking in at 2:26.85, and Hannah Gore ’18 crossed the finish line in 2:35.29 for 17th. Twins Allyson Yanega ’21 and Sarah Yanega ’21 both ran the 400 meters, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 1:02.97 and 1:03.07.

The men’s squad also competed well, claiming several top finishes. Eric Herrmann ’19 and Duncan Hopkins ’20 finished one-two in the mile, with respective times of 4:22.80 and 4:24.81. Matthew Loalbo ’20 followed shortly after, with a time of 4:32.11, taking sixth. William Dougherty ’18 took third in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.57. In the 3000 meters, Matthew Persick ’18 and Oden Bules ’21 finished eighth and 12th, with respective times of 9:24.19 and 9:28.12. In the field, Devin Glasson ’18 threw the shot put for 13.87 meters, taking second. Conor Beaupre ’20 placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 11.57 meters. In the pole vault, Kacper Rzempołuch ’19 and Adam Gamber ’20 took first and second, respectively, clearing heights of 4.40 meters and 4.25 meters.

This weekend the Red Devils will compete at the Centennial Conference Championships hosted by Ursinus College on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24 and 25.