Men’s & Women’s Golf Have Strong Month of April

The Dickinson men’s and women’s golf teams have both found success this month, winning several events and placing well in many others.

The men’s squad notched three straight first-place finishes spanning back to their last event in March, taking wins in the Dickinson Spring Invitational at the Mayapple Golf Links on Tuesday, April 3 and the Elizabethtown Spring Invitational on Thursday, April 5. Tyler Caballero ’21 was the Red Devils’ top finisher at the Dickinson Invitational with a tally of 70, matching the par. Jake Kessel ’18 and Charlie Zane ’19 tied with several other golfers for fourth at three over par. Ryan Kowash ’18 tied with Andrew Heon for ninth place at four over par. Caballero and Kowash also led Dickinson’s effort in the Elizabethtown Invitational, tying for sixth place at eight over par.

At the beginning of the month, the women’s golf team secured a 2nd place finish at the Gettysburg Dual Match on April 8. Hannah Heiring ’20 won the dual with a score 12 above par. The team then went on to find a 5th place finish at the Ursinus Invitational Tuesday April 10. Olivia Brown ’21, placed the highest for Dickinson with a 9th place finish and 22 over par. In the next few days, the women won the Red Devil All-American Classic on April 14, edging out Gettysburg by one point, 339-340. Olivia Brown ’21 and Lisi Mueller ’18 led the Red Devils, tying for fourth at nine over par. They followed up with a fifth place finish at the Gettysburg Spring invitational on April 15, coming in just three points shy of Arcadia University with a tally of 436. Heiring was Dickinson’s top performer, finishing at 28 over par in a tie for 13th place.

Both Dickinson squads will face their next competition at the Centennial Conference Championships at the Brookside Country Club in Macungie, Pa. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 27, 28 and 29. Both teams look to finish their seasons strong as they push on into late April.