Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Win Dickinson Long/Short Invitational

On Saturday morning, Sept. 22, the Dickinson Red Devil men’s and women’s cross country teams hosted the annual Dickinson Long Course/Short Course Invitational at Big Spring High School. Alumni, parents and family gathered to race, cheer for and support the Red Devils.

The men’s team took home first place with a combined score of 39 points and following close behind them in second place was Shippensburg with 62 points, and in third was Johns Hopkins with 95 points. The women’s team also captured first place with a combined score of 21 points and trailing behind in second was also Shippensburg with 50 points, and in third was Johns Hopkins with 101 points.

The top Dickinson runners in the Men’s 8k race include Charles Scharf ’22 (26:46.1) in fifth place, and Odin Bules ’21 (26:54.1) in eight place. In the Men’s 6k race, the top Dickinson finishers include Bryce Descavish ’20 (12:10.5) in second place, and Eric Herrmann ’19 (12:17.8) in third place.

On the women’s side, Dickinson secured the top four spots in the Women’s 6k race with Sarah House ’20 (22:59.6) in first place, Emma Johnston ’21 (23:01.6) in second place, Tessa Cassidy ’20 (23:32.1) in third place and Lucile Ionescu ’19 (23:36.7) in fourth place. In the women’s 6k race, top Dickinson finishers include Isabel Cardi ’21 (14:41.3) in third place, and Allyson Yanega ’21 (14:52.8) in fifth place.

It was not only an important and successful race day for the Red Devils but also a special recognition to the men and women senior athletes. Olivia Watson ’19 comments, “This meet is so important to our team because it shows what we’re all about! Alumni come from across the country to participate in this tradition another year and cheer on the team that had a huge impact on their college experience. It’s inspiring!”

The Red Devils returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the DeSales Invitational.