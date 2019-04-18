The student news site of Dickinson College.

The Dickinsonian

Women's Lacrosse Has Successful Senior Night against Swarthmore

Women’s Lacrosse Has Successful Senior Night against Swarthmore

By Sammi Werner ’21, Sports Editor 
April 18, 2019
Filed under Sports

The Dickinson College women’s lacrosse team hosted Swarthmore this past Sat., April 13 for their senior day and came out with a 14-9 conference victory. The senior women were excited to celebrate one of their last home games of the season and of their Dickinson career. The determination and excitement showed on the field. 

Throughout the first half of the game the women of Dickinson traded off points with the women of Swarthmore. Dickinson, however, was able to hold the lead going into the half, being ahead by only one.  

Going into the second half the women had a strong sense of motivation to perform well and scored double the amount of goals that Swarthmore did, putting up 8 compared to Swarthmore’s 4. Both teams were very evenly matched throughout the game, both taking a total of 30 shots on goal. Drew Yager ’22 made a total of 14 saves on goal, compared to the 10 that were made by Swarthmore. Yager was named the Centennial Conference athlete of the week for this performance.  

 Eleanor Kaestner ’19 made 4 shots on goal and helped move the women closer to their victory. Kaestner topped the list in terms of number of shots made, but Anne Dunster ’19 was first in terms of number of points made, including assists she added a total of 7 to the Red Devils score. With these 7 points Dunster became the second player in the history of the program to be a part of a total of 200 points.  

This victory brought the women to a 9-3 record overall and a strong 4-1 winning record in the Centennial Conference. We wish the women luck as they are set to travel to Muhlenberg this upcoming Sat., April 20, where they will look to continue their success that has been prevalent throughout the beginning of the season.

Women’s Lacrosse Has Successful Senior Night against Swarthmore