Women’s Basketball Continues Win Streak

The Dickinson College women’s basketball team set out to continue their success from the previous week this past Saturday, Feb. 15 at Bryn Mawr College with a 79-35 win. Coming off three straight wins, the women were ready to bring this momentum into their game on the road.

The women of Dickinson began the game strong in the first quarter. The Red Devils jumped out to a quick 18-8 lead. This lead would remain for the remainder of the game. The second quarter pulled Dickinson into an even bigger lead where they outscored Bryn Mawr 30-9, bringing the score to 48-17 at half time. The women went into the locker room ready for the next half and to finish out the game strong.

Bryn Mawr tried to pull it back in the third quarter, only letting the Red Devils outscore them by three, but Dickinson again took off in the fourth quarter with 17 compared to Bryn Mawr’s 7 ensuring their large victory.

Mia Kolb ’22 led the way in number of points scored with 10 points as well as six rebounds, three steals, and two assists. She was followed closely by Hannah Peck ’21 with 9 of her own and Emily Paladino’20 and Kate Montgomery ’23 each putting up 7. The women of Dickinson had 49 total rebounds compared to the 33 of Bryn Mawr and scored 40 points off turnovers where Bryn Mawr only had 2. Overall, it was an incredibly strong game for the Red Devils.

The women advance to 13-10 overall and 11-7 in the Centennial Conference. We wish the women luck as they host Washington College Saturday, Feb. 22 for Senior Day.