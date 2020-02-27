Men and Women’s Swimming Comes in Fourth at Centennial Conference Championships

For their final meet of the season, the Dickinson College men and women’s swim teams competed in Centennial Conference Championships at Gettysburg College, Thursday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 23. Both teams finished the weekend in fourth place overall due to some incredible swims from the swimmers.

On the men’s side, there were a total of eight school records broken and many top finishes to capture much needed points for Dickinson. Logan Cort ’22 broke the 500 free, 1000 free, and the 1650 free record over the course of the weekend, placing fith in the 500 and fourth in the 1650. Graham Novitch ’20 posted a new school record in the 200 backstroke on the final session of competition, placing fifth. Will Freeman ’20 broke the record in the 200 breaststroke, 200 individual medley, and 400 individual medley, coming in third second, and first respectively. The final record broken was in the 800 free relay, consisting of Cort, Novitch, Freeman, and Reid Schattgen ’23 on the first night of the meet to set the tone for the weekend. To begin the weekend, the 200 medley relay placed fourth, consisting of Novitch, Freeman, Ben Shoul ’22, and Schattgen.

On the women’s side, two school records were broken as well as having many top finishers. Caroline Wasielevski ’23 broke the school record for the 50 freestyle. The 200-medley relay record was also broken by a team of Sarah Caron ’23, Molly Sternick ’20, Hannah Griffith ’21, and Wasielevski. In regards to top finishes, Caron placed 2nd in the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke. She was joined on the podium in the 200 backstroke by Christianson who touched the wall third. The men and women had an incredible end to the season.