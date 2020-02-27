Men’s Basketball Ends Their Season Against Gettysburg, Washington College

Last week, Wednesday, Feb. 19, the Dickinson Red Devils traveled to Gettysburg to face the Gettysburg College Bullets where they found a 69-60 victory. The Red Devils were able to take an early lead in the first half. After three-point shots from KJ Holton ’23 and Bryce Allen ’19, the Red Devils led by 35-20 with seven minutes left in the house.

At halftime the score was 40-28 in favor of the Devils, but the game was far from over. The Red Devils were able to maintain their lead early into the second half, but with about six minutes left in the half the Bullets tied the game at 52-52.

However, when the pressure mounted the Devils did not fold. They outscored the Bullets 17-8 to win the game 69-60. A constant force throughout the game was Chris Bates ’22. Bates led the team in rebounds with 11 and tied Allen in points scored at 13. Allen led in assists with 5. After the game the Devils improved to 4-20 overall and 4-13 in the Centennial Conference.

The Devils would stay home, Saturday, Feb. 22, to host the Washington College Shoremen where they unfortunately fell 59-57. Before the game the Devils honored Bryce Allen ‘20, a standout player and senior who had a great career at Dickinson College.

The game started close, with the score being tied at multiple points in the first half. The Shoremen would seize momentum in the second part of the half, to bring the halftime score to 30-21.

The Devils came out strong in the second half, at one point tying the game with 8 minutes to play at 50-50. After that point, the Devils were outscored by a thin margin of 9-7, but their inability to overtake the Shoremen near the end cost them their opportunity. After the game the Devils finished the season 4-21 overall and 4-14 in the Centennial Conference. The men will now continue to prepare for next season.