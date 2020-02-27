Men’s Lacrosse Tops Stevens

The Dickinson College men’s lacrosse team hosted their first home game of the season this past Saturday, Feb. 22 against Stevens where they found an overtime 13-12 victory. Going into the game, Dickinson was ranked #18 and Stevens rests at #19, so the men took to the field knowing it would be a good game where they would fight until the end.

To start the first quarter, the Red Devils were out first and took a 4-2 lead that they held to the end of the first quarter. Two of the goal belonged to Ben Levin ’20 and the other two belonged to Nick Goles ’20 and Matt Donnelly ’21. In the second quarter, Dickinson put two on the board compared to Stevens one, allowing them to hold the lead going into the half. Dickinson was up 3.

To begin the second half, Stevens put in four straight to pull into the lead over the Red Devils. Dickinson then answered back with two of their own to regain the lead over Stevens.

Dickinson maintained the lead going into the fourth period, only up by 1. In the final quarter of the game, Stevens netted four compared to Dickinson’s three to tie the game. Levin scored the winning goal of the game to give the Red Devils a winning 13-12 advantage.