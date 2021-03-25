Dickinson Baseball Victorious at Double Header

The Dickinson College men’s baseball team traveled to McDaniel College for their first double header of the season on Saturday, March 20 where they found victory in both games. The first game was close with a score of 8-7 followed by a large 16-4 victory in the second.

In the first game, McDaniel was off to an early lead scoring one run in both of the first two innings. Dickinson answered with a run in the top of the third. Derek Smith ’24 doubled to bring in Tom Gannaway ’23. Smith shared, “I thought this opening weekend was a huge success. Walking away with two wins under your belt to start a season is always a great feeling, but first and foremost just being able to step back on the field in a competitive setting was an indescribable feeling.”

The run was quickly answered by McDaniel in the bottom of the fourth. Dickinson came out strong in the third inning scoring three runs to McDaniels’s one.

Christian Kim ’24 doubled to bring in two runs and commented on his first games as a Red Devil, “Competing again was really exciting for the whole team. Coach got us pretty fired up about the first two games against McDaniel and I couldn’t be more proud of how we competed…we had a rocky start with a couple errors that cost us some big runs. We never backed down and ended up coming back in the last inning to win the game. The second game went very well for everyone and we put a lot of runs very quickly.”

Colin Jones ’23 brought in the last run of the inning. He said, “I think it was a great first game getting back into it after a year of not playing as a team. We were a bit unsure heading into it how we’d perform on a limited roster with all but one of our seniors out of the lineup. But the young guys stepped up and got the job done. Yeah, we do have things to work on, but if we can keep up the energetic level of play we displayed Saturday, we could have a great season.” The Red Devils pulled in the victory with four more to finish off in the top of the ninth.

In the second game, Dickinson took an early lead. The Red Devils scored six runs on seven hits in the second inning. In the bottom of the same inning, McDaniel scored three runs of their own to cut Dickinson’s lead in half. After not scoring in the third, Dickinson put three more runs on the board in the fourth and the eighth before adding four more in the top of the ninth. Kim was able to get out a home run in this game and finished with 3-for-4 with four runs throughout the day, four RBIs, and two walks. McDaniel was not able to keep up and only scored one more run the rest of the game in the bottom of the eighth.

The Red Devils move to 2-0 on the season. The baseball team will host their first double header of the season this upcoming Saturday, March 27 against John Hopkins University.