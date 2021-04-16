Men and Women’s Golf Perform Strongly in Recent Invitationals

The Dickinson College women’s golf team competed in the Dickinson invitational this past Sat., Apr. 10 where they also celebrated Senior Day. There were four teams that competed including Dickinson. They were Franklin & Marshall, Muhlenberg, and McDaniel but individuals were scored as individuals.

Olivia Brown ’21 was the highest finisher for the day, coming in second with 86. Rachael Czerna ’21 and Mia Henry ’23 placed fifth and sixth respectively with 93 and 96. Czerna said, “The golf season has been going really well, it’s a bit different with covid but the team’s grateful that we can play. Our home invitational at the Carlisle Barracks was a great turnout from the team as we prepare for our Conference Championship at Conestoga National Golf Course. Senior day was a great way to celebrate our four years on the team.”

On the men’s side, they competed in the Franklin & Marshall Invitational. The men placed sixth overall. Will Giguere ’23 was the highest finisher for the Red Devils tying for ninth with a 76. Peter Lown ’23 and William McCann ’22 followed closely behind with 80 and 81 respectively. Drew Stern ’22 and Schuyler Leff ’21 were then next to finish with 86 and 88. Stern mentioned,

We wish the women and men luck as they move towards the Centennial Conference championships for the women this upcoming Sat., Apr. 17 and the Gettysburg Invitational for the men this Sat., Apr. 17.