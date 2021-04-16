Men’s Track Starts the Competition Season Strong

The Dickinson College men’s track and field team have gotten their season underway competing in the Dickinson Quad Invite and placing first place on both sides this past Sat., Apr. 10 and falling to Shippensburg Wed., Apr. 14.

In the Dickinson quad invite, Christopher Scharf ’22 broke the school record to start the day in the 3000m. The men also won the 4×100 meter and 4×800 meter relay and came in second in the 4×400 meter relay. Ben Brandeis ’22 was a part of the 4×100 and 4×400. Cole Boback ’23 was also a part of both relays and found individual victories in the 400 and 200 meters.

There were many other event winners, Odin Bules ’21 won the 5000 meters. Teddy Mercer ’23 won the 1500 meters and 800 meters. Nick Balenzano ’24 won the 100 meters and was a part of the 4×100 meter relay. The men performed greatly at their first meet of the season.

The Red Devils also put up many impressive feats against Shippensburg. Boback came in third in the 100 meters, making him first in the conference. Julian John came in second in the 1500 meters. Balenzano placed third in the long jump and put him at the top of the conference as well and is now in the Top 50 of NCAA DIII. Mercer came in second in the 800 meters which was a conference topping run as well. Brock Hartman ’21 competed in shot put, hammer, and discus placing fourth, sixth, and seventh respectively.

Kacper Rzempoluch ’21 competed in javelin and talked about the day. “The effort of the team was great. Going up against D1 and D2 teams is no small feat, but everyone kept their cool and performed at their peak. I could not be any prouder of the team considering the hard circumstances surrounding COVID.”

We wish the men luck as they travel to Johns Hopkins University for the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational this upcoming Fri., Apr. 16 and Fri., Apr. 17.