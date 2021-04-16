Softball Splits Double Header Against Muhlenberg

The Dickinson College softball team’s season is underway, with already 6 games completed. This past Sat., April, 10, the Red Devils traveled to Muhlenberg for a double header. They won the first game 6-2 but fell in the ninth inning of the second game 8-9.

In the first inning of the first game, Dickinson jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the bottom of the first. Paige Hahn ’22 brought in two runs. Maggie McConney ’21 also brought in one of the runs. With the bases loaded, Devon Kueny ’23 walked to bring in the fourth run of the inning.

Muhlenberg tried to answer with one run in the top of the fourth but were countered by two more runs from Dickinson in the bottom of the fourth bringing the lead to 6-1. McConney drove one of the runs in with the other from Lindsay Kucker ’23 also bringing a run in from a walk. The Mules were able to squeeze in one more run in the top of the fifth, but it was not enough to make a dent on the Red Devils lead and they came out with the victory.

Going into the second game, Muhlenberg was on top first, with one run in the first and one in the second. Dickinson did not back down and put up three runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Hahn brought in two runs with a double and Julie Siecinski ’21 brought in one as well. The Mules went on to score 5 in the next 4 innings compared to the 4 from Dickinson but this brought the game to a tie, leading to extra innings.

Dickinson College and Muhlenberg had one inning with no runs pushing into the ninth where the Mules just inched out the Red Devils by one run for the victory.

Marissa Fabbo ’21 commented on the game and the season. “So far we have only been able to play four games in conference, six games total, because of COVID and weather issues. We have improved significantly over the games that we have been able to play, but we are more than happy to just be out there competing at all after our season was cancelled last year, especially the seniors.”

The Red Devils have many games in the near future. We wish them luck as they host Ursinus for a double header this upcoming Sat., April 15.