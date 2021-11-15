Dickinson Women’s Soccer Finish Their Season on a High Note

Dickinson College defeated Washington College 3-0 to earn their tenth victory of the season. It was a great win and a nice way to cap off the season and celebrate the team’s three seniors one last time.

Charlotte Glancey, Jessica Kiefer, and Ashleigh Violette were honored on senior night. Violette celebrated her senior night with a great assist on a goal that iced the game at 3-0. Glancey has been a strong player for Dickinson since her freshman year. Glancey started 56 of 57 games in her time at Dickinson. Glancey made second team all conference in 2018 and was a Centennial conference honorable mention in 2019. This year, she really took on the role of leader, always talking and staying in control on the pitch. During her last game, Glancey led the line as captain again. As always, she was strong in the back, helping the Red Devils to another clean sheet. Kiefer was very key to the midfield throughout her career. She was a staple in the Red Devils lineup early this season but unfortunately, she suffered an injury that forced her to miss the rest of the season. The injury didn’t affect Kiefer’s demeanor, she was extremely supportive of the team, encouraging and cheering on her teammates. Kiefer was always incredibly vocal and energetic even though she wasn’t able to be on the pitch.

The Red Devils played a really fun brand of soccer for their last game of the season. They all looked very lively, playing intensely but with smiles on their faces from minute one. A strong fan presence, senior day and the Red Devils’ strong play all played into the positive feel. The Red Devils dominated possession and continued to create chances throughout the first half. Washington College goalkeeper Noah Smith was kept busy and made many very impressive saves. Her best save came with seven minutes left in the half following a set piece. Dickinson dominated play in the first half but had nothing to show for it as they went into halftime tied. The Red Devil pressure became too much for Washington in the second half. Dickinson finally got on the board in the 58th minute. Allison Cudmore played a great threaded ball in from the right wing and the ball found Keira Shoup. Shoup was in the perfect spot for the pass and she easily tapped it in for the goal. The second goal came shortly after, in the 63rd minute. After some quick, sharp passing by Dickinson around Washington’s box, Emma Cooney threaded a great ball into the feet of Shoup, who took it very well and calmly curled it into the right corner for a two goal advantage. The clincher came when Ashleigh Violette played a great ball into the box. Allie Charnas slid onto it and poked it into the net for goal number three. It was the icing on the cake of a very strong victory.

It was an up and down season for Dickinson. They started their season so hot, winning their first seven games. But they sometimes struggled with scoring goals. Dickinson’s main point of attack went through Meg Tate. Tate scored eight goals on the season but teams seemed to make game plans specifically for her. Opponents did everything they could to prevent Tate from getting the ball in favorable positions. Dickinson sometimes struggled to find another path to goal. The Red Devils proved they can find other ways to get to the goal when teams focus on Meg Tate, involving their wingers and sustaining an attack. When the Red Devils are able to use their width, something Coach Zingman pushes them to do, they become much more dangerous in the attack.

Dickinson had a very fun season and I know, with most of the team’s players returning, the Red Devils are looking forward to starting up again in 2022.