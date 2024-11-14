Reflecting on an impressive Women’s Soccer playoff run

The Dickinson Women’s soccer team season came to a close last Friday, November 9. The Dickinsonian wants to highlight their noteworthy regular season and playoff run despite this loss. Their regular season commenced with an impressive 11-4-3 record (6-3-1 in conference play), and their hard work in conference play earned them the #4 seed in the conference tournament, winning the team a coveted home-field advantage.

Dickinson secured a comfortable win against Bryn Mawr on November 2. The Devils had the energy and excitement they needed to carry home that pivotal win. The Devils were set to play #5 Swarthmore, a tough matchup in the first round of the playoffs. Dickinson knew it would be a tight game as their regular season game against Swarthmore resulted in an closely contested 0-0 tie. Despite the home-field advantage and the stellar turnout of fans, Swarthmore came onto the field with gusto. The Garnet took control of the game early in the first half, possessing the ball and earning the first goal of the game at only thirteen minutes into the matchup.

Dickinson struggled to regain possession and couldn’t seem to connect as passes were intercepted and headers were missed. Swarthmore took advantage of the Devils’ inconsistent ball pace throughout the first half.

The second half was a different story. The Red Devils came out of the half looking like a different team and evened the score with less than one minute gone in the second half.

Midfielder Bridget Merkel ’27 said, “I think we just came out a lot harder, we really wanted it a lot more. We brought out a lot of energy out of the half.” This energy shift in the beginning of the half was exactly what Dickinson needed to change the pace of the game. The rest of the half became a game of possession, with Swarthmore once again taking control of the ball yet unable to make it count. Regulation for the first-round playoff game ended in a tie, leading to overtime.

Dickinson came back to the field with zeal but were still struggling to score. This first overtime period followed the pattern of regulation play as Dickinson controlled the possession and ball pace for most of the period. Dickinson kept pushing, and this boost in energy resulted in a crucial game-winning goal for the Red Devils by Midfielder Maddie St. Amand ’26.

On their endurance and ability to play well past the typical 90-minutes, St. Amand said, “I think honestly throughout the season it gets a lot better. I think just playing the position makes it easier throughout the season – by the end of the year you are in the best shape that you have been in all season. In overtime, there is just a lot of heart that gets you through it, I don’t think a lot of it has to do with fitness at that point.”

The season came to an end in their next match against the formidable Johns Hopkins Bluejays. Regardless of that result, the Red Devils have a lot to feel proud of. They are poised for another solid season next year with many of their key players returning.