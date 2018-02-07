Ellis Tucci is the web editor of the Dickinsonian. He is highly involved on campus, also being the treasurer of Economics Club, treasurer and music director of the Dickinson College Octals, and host of the weekly podcast "Hidden History" on 88.3 WDCV. With his 2017 book Looking for America, Tucci became a published poet. An avid pilot, flying since the age of 10, his aviation company, Bulletin Technologies, LLC, was ranked as one of the top 45 startups in the nation by Princeton University, and placed in the nationwide top 15 by University of California Davis Graduate School of Business in 2017. In his spare time he enjoys reading, training to swim the English Channel, and performing standup comedy.