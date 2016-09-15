Last-Second Goal Hands Red Devils Third Loss of the Season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The #25-ranked Dickinson men’s soccer team traveled to Oneonta for the Mayor’s Cup Classic, facing the host Red Dragons of SUNY Oneonta in the opening round on Friday afternoon and the Rensselaer Engineers on Saturday.

The #3-ranked Dragons struck first, finding the net in the 15th minute. The Red Devils had a chance at tying the score on a corner and Ryan Brown ’18 put a shot on goal, but Oneonta did have most of the scoring opportunities in the first half as goaltender Jeremy Palcan ’17 put in work in the net, making 4 saves in the first period of play.

The Dragons struck quickly in the second half, taking a 2-0 lead just 1:51 after intermission.

Oneonta’s lead stretched to 3-0 in the 64th minute followed by a penalty kick, which led to another goal for the Dragons just over a minute later as Palcan got a piece of the ball, but it found its way into the net, increasing Oneonta’s lead to 4-0. Oneonta tacked on another with 15:48 remaining but Dickinson spoiled the shutout as Brown slipped through the defense and put a shot into the back of the net.

First-year Frederick Meagher ’20 made a nice save at the post while the Red Devils created some strong chances in the final minutes. He finished with 3 on the day.

Against RPI, Chris Pollock ’18 put a shot inside the left post to put the Red Devils on the board early, just 2:25 into the match. Later on, the Engineers capitalized on a hand ball foul against the Red Devils and made the most of the penalty kick in the 28th minute to tie the match at 1. The Red Devils created some excellent scoring chances in the second period but couldn’t get anything past the Engineers’ goalie.

The match ended in heartbreak for Dickinson as Rensselaer player, Austin Betterly, snuck the ball into the back of the net with just 19 seconds left in regulation to give RPI the 2-1 victory.

With these losses, Dickinson falls to 0-3-1 on the season. They come home to host Goucher College on Wednesday night, September 14, with kick-off set for 6:00 p.m.