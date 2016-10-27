Men’s Soccer Ties Gettysburg

Will Bracken ’18 second first-half goals led the Red Devils past Swarthmore on October 22.

Dickinson’s Men’s Soccer team recorded one win, one draw and two losses in well-fought matches.

The Red Devils traveled to Gettysburg for a key Centennial Conference matchup on Saturday night, October 15. The teams traded penalty kicks, and the Devils tallied a game-tying goal with 1:10 remaining in a 2-2, double-overtime draw.

Both teams used exceptional passing to move the ball in the first half, but neither could produce a goal.

The second half was a different story. Gettysburg capitalized on a penalty kick in the 58th minute as Henry Smith converted from the spot.

Just moments later, the Devils earned a penalty kick of their own and Matt Edmonds ’18 found the back of the net to tie the match.

A free kick just outside the area led to the go-ahead goal for Gettysburg as Smith found the left corner of the net with 21 minutes to play.

The Red Devils had two great chances with about three minutes remaining, but Keane was able to keep the Bullets in front. Dickinson would find the net with just 1:10 remaining, however, to send the game into overtime as Danny Sheppard ’17 redirected a header off a free kick from James Bundren ’17 to give the Red Devils the tying goal.

The teams played through two scoreless but thrilling overtimes as the intensity was high until the final whistle of a well-played match by both teams.

Dickinson followed up on the tie with a Centennial Conference win over Swarthmore College on Saturday afternoon, October 22.

Will Bracken ’18 found the back of the net twice in a span of less than two minutes to put the Red Devils in front, 2-0, with just over 25 minutes to play in the half.

Bracken tallied the first with an assist from Danny Sheppard ’17 at the 26:52 mark and finished an assist from Ryan Brown ’18 with 25:03 on the clock.

Dickinson added another insurance goal in the 70th minute with Edmonds dishing out an assist to Sheppard to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Dickinson improves to 6-7-2 and 3-3-1 in the Centennial Conference. They were on the road on Wednesday, traveling to Muhlenberg for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.