Women’s Soccer Tops Ursinus on Senior Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Dickinson women’s soccer team found a 0-0 draw at Gettysburg College on Thursday night, October 13.

The Red Devils seemed to hold the majority of the possession in the first half, but the hosts made the most of some strong opportunities.

The Red Devils held a slim edge in shots, 6-4, forcing three corners in the opening stanza. Dickinson finished with a 14-8 shot advantage and matched the Bullets with two corners after the break. Dickinson continued to control the run of play for the better part of the match with both teams holding solid in the defensive third and showing strong play in the midfield. The game ended in a scoreless stalemate.

The Red Devils posted a 5-1 blowout against visitors Washington College on Saturday, October 15. The Shorewomen struck first, putting their lone goal on the board in the 17th minute of the match. Maribeth Harrington finished a double-assist from Olivia Sabatino and Lis Parks to a take a 1-0 lead.

The Red Devils scored twice in the final eight minutes of the half as Addy Zandi ’20 dished out a pair of assists. Zandi connected with Olivia Termini ’19 in the 38th minute and then assisted Samantha Knapp ’19 with just 49 seconds to play in the half.

Briona Davis ’19 stretched the lead to 3-1 in the 60th minute, finishing a beautifully placed through ball from Termini before Zandi found the net herself with just over 11 minutes to play in the match.

The Red Devils would strike one more time as Emma Moore ’20 netted the first goal of her collegiate career to close out the scoring with 2:46 left to play.

Dickinson traveled to No. 8-ranked Johns Hopkins for a Centennial Conference matchup in Baltimore on Wednesday night, October 19.

The Blue Jays got on the board in the sixth minute on a well-executed play from Sophie Murray and Kristen Hori to the head of Megan Van de Loo to put the hosts in front, 1-0.

3 more goals, including 2 by Van de loo in the 21st and 28th minutes put the Blue Jays up by a score of 4-0 at the half.

That wrapped up the scoring for the match as neither team managed to net a goal after halftime. Hopkins outshot the Devils 27-2 on the night, tallying 13 in the first half and 14 in the second.

The Red Devils came out on top with a 3-2 victory against Ursinus on Senior Day at Miller Memorial Field on Saturday. Olivia Termini ’19 put the Devils on the board just 25 seconds into the match with her 11th goal of the season.

The Bears answered near the end of the first half as Cailey Sanchez finished an assist from Erin Farrell with 4:26 left before halftime.

The teams traded goals in a span of just over a minute as Sienna Zittle ‘20 scored off of an assist from Elizabeth Krause ‘20 with 38:36 remaining in the match.

Ursinus countered at the 37:03 mark on an unassisted goal from Jeannie Jasinski to tie things up, but Krause would net the game-winner with 15 minutes remaining, scoring unassisted.

The Red Devils improve to 7-5-4 overall and 2-4-2 in Centennial Conference play going into their final regular season game against Franklin and Marshall in Lancaster on Saturday, October 29 at 1:00 p.m.